Xiaomi to release a flagship with an under-display camera and UWB this year
This mysterious M2106118C Xiaomi phone is a nice surprise. The smartphone will probably come with the latest Snapdragon flagship processor and similarly impressive camera setup, as the company has been giving cameras a lot of attention lately.
Another flagship feature that Xiaomi has yet to implement is Ultra-wideband technology (UWB). Rivals Apple and Samsung have already put the extra in their top-notch phones, the iPhone 12-series and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. UWB was surprisingly missing on the current Xiaomi premium phones, but it looks like the company’s finally giving attention to this tech trend.
Ultra-wideband technology is a radio technology that is put to use with location finding gadgets like the Apple AirTag and Samsung SmartTag. The tags can be put pretty much anywhere and their batteries last a whole year.
Having this support on the future flagship, we can make the conclusion that Xiaomi might be planning on releasing its own UWB Tag.
Another feature of the mystery phone could be fast wired charging at 120W. The wireless charging could measure at the impressive 70W. Pretty recently there were reports that Xiaomi is planning on giving its future flagship devices an update of 200W fast wired charging and 120W wireless charging power.
This could mean that the device in question isn’t going to be the successor to the Mi 11 Ultra, but rather the successor of the Mi 10T or Mi 10T Pro Xiaomi phones.