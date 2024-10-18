Xiaomi 14T battery and charging: This is what we found in our tests

In a landscape where battery life and charging speed are critical, the Xiaomi 14T Pro and Xiaomi 14T offer distinct advantages.









The 14T Pro features a robust 5,000mAh battery that not only competes with rivals like the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 but also delivers over 20 hours of web browsing, thanks to its efficient Dimensity 9300+ processor and LTPO display. With impressive charging capabilities, it can reach full capacity in just 23 minutes using Xiaomi's proprietary 120W charger, along with 50W wireless charging. Conversely, the Xiaomi 14T, despite having the same battery capacity, struggles to deliver the same battery life. It also lacks features like wireless charging and has slower, but still very respectable wired charging speeds.





As we explore the battery life and charging test results, it becomes evident that Xiaomi has tried to keep offer the best it can with the Pro model, and provide a similar experience at a much lower cost with the Xiaomi 14T.





Xiaomi 14T Pro battery

The Xiaomi 14T Pro comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which, by 2024 standards, ranks as a decent capacity. In comparison, rivals like the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 pack smaller batteries, while other devices manage to offer more. However, what truly matters is the real-world battery life—and here, the Xiaomi 14T Pro impresses.



Xiaomi 14T Pro battery life and charging test results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming OnePlus 12 5400 mAh 8h 9min 18h 14min 13h 37min 9h 43min Xiaomi 14T Pro 5000 mAh 7h 45min 20h 16min 9h 34min 11h 28min Samsung Galaxy S24 4000 mAh 6h 37min 16h 18min 8h 20min 10h 45min Apple iPhone 16 3561 mAh 6h 21min 16h 48min 7h 30min 9h 52min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Xiaomi 14T Pro 5000 mAh 0h 23min Untested Untested Untested OnePlus 12 5400 mAh 0h 37min Untested 89% Untested Samsung Galaxy S24 4000 mAh 1h 12min 2h 39min 56% 24% Apple iPhone 16 3561 mAh 1h 42min 1h 43min 59% 50% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





These figures highlight the efficiency of the Xiaomi 14T Pro’s Dimensity 9300+ processor, which works in tandem with its LTPO display to deliver exceptional battery performance. With over 20 hours of continuous web browsing, the phone leads the pack in this benchmark, and its performance in video streaming and gaming is equally remarkable.





When it comes to charging, the Xiaomi 14T Pro stands out as a true powerhouse. Thanks to Xiaomi’s 120W fast charging capability, the phone can go from 0 to 100% in just 23 minutes—very close to the advertised 19-minute mark. However, it’s important to note that this requires Xiaomi’s proprietary 120W charger, which isn’t included with the phone.



As for charging, while the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 offer decent charging speeds, the Xiaomi 14T Pro takes the crown, offering a full charge in under 25 minutes. Additionally, the phone supports up to 50W wireless charging, which, with Xiaomi’s proprietary tech, can fully charge the device in about an hour—making it one of the fastest wireless charging solutions available.





Xiaomi 14T battery





The Xiaomi 14T features a 5,000mAh battery, a standard capacity for 2024. While this may seem promising, especially given its underpowered Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, the reality of its performance is somewhat underwhelming.





Xiaomi 14T battery life and charging test results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming OnePlus 12R 5500 mAh 8h 5min 15h 41min 12h 35min 13h 37min Xiaomi 14T Pro 5000 mAh 7h 45min 20h 16min 9h 34min 11h 28min Xiaomi 14T 5000 mAh 7h 7min 18h 3min 9h 23min 9h 56min Google Pixel 8a 4492 mAh 5h 50min 13h 53min 8h 34min 7h 16min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Xiaomi 14T Pro 5000 mAh 0h 23min Untested Untested Untested OnePlus 12R 5500 mAh 0h 27min N/A Untested N/A Xiaomi 14T 5000 mAh 0h 49min N/A 76% N/A Google Pixel 8a 4492 mAh 1h 46min 3h 0min 42% 18% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





Despite its decent web browsing performance, the 14T’s results in video and gaming don’t quite match expectations. The Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, while built on the same 4nm technology as the more powerful 9300+ in the Pro version, lacks efficiency, leading to subpar battery performance. The shorter battery life—while not terrible—lags behind when compared to the Pro model’s superior results with the same battery capacity.



In terms of charging, the Xiaomi 14T supports 67W wired charging but lacks wireless charging capabilities. While a full charge time of 49 minutes is more than great compared to most mainstream phones on the market, the absence of wireless charging and a capped wired charging speed of 67W may disappoint some users.





How fast does the Xiaomi 14T charge?

According to our own measurements, where we charge the phones from 0% to 100%, it took the Xiaomi 14T 49 minutes to achieve a full charge, while the Xiaomi 14T Pro took only 23 minutes — one of the best we have seen.





Does the Xiaomi 14T use have reverse wireless charging?





No, neither the Xiaomi 14T, nor the more expensive Xiaomi 14T Pro come with reverse-wireless charging. They also don't have reverse-charging via a cable.





What charger does the Xiaomi 14T use?





If you want to make full use of the very vast charging speeds of the Xiaomi 14T Pro, you will have to buy Xiaomi's proprietary 120W fast charger. The same goes for the 50W wireless charging, for which you also have to buy the 50W wireless charger Xiaomi sells. All chargers are bought separately.