See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Xiaomi 14T Pro Review: Liquid Metal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14T Pro Review: Liquid Metal

Xiaomi 14T Pro Intro


Remember the Xiaomi 14 Ultra? The ultra-premium Chinese flagship was more than deserving of its name, with a price tag at launch of 1,499 euros. The regular Xiaomi 14 didn't improve the price situation when it launched globally at 1,099 euros, so these wonderful flagship phones were somewhat limited by their price.

Enter the Xiaomi 14T Pro. It's hard to describe the T-series, but you can think of it as something similar to the OnePlus R or the Galaxy FE. It's a trimmed down, affordable flagship. In the case of the Xiaomi 14T Pro, the trimming down hasn't been too radical, and consequently, the phone starts at 799 euros.

So, let's see if the Xiaomi 14T Pro can take on the competition and win some ground in the everlasting battle for tech popularity.

Xiaomi 14T Pro
What we like
  • Bright and color accurate 144Hz display
  • Great battery life, super fast charging
  • Snappy performance, efficient chipset
What we don't like
  • Ultrawide and selfie cameras lack autofocus
7.4
PhoneArena Rating
7.2
Price Class Average
Battery Life
7.8
6.8
Photo Quality
7.1
7
Video Quality
6.1
6
Charging
9.7
7.8
Performance Peak
7.2
6
Performance Daily
7.5
6.7
Display Quality
8
7.9
Design
8
7.8
Wireless Charging
8.2
8
Biometrics
7
7.3
Audio
7
7.3
Software
6
7
Why the score?
This device scores 2.7% better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Honor 200 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and OnePlus 12
How do we rate?
10.0
User Score (1 review)
Add Review
We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers.
Sim-free
eBay
$1400
Newegg
$1185

Table of Contents:

Xiaomi 14T Pro Specs

A new dimension (Dimensity)

Let's start with an overview of the Xiaomi 14T Pro specs:

SpecsXiaomi 14T Pro
Size and Weight160.4 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
209 g
Display6.67 inches, 1220 x 2712 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 144Hz
ProcessorMediatek Dimensity 9300+ (4 nm)
SoftwareHyperOS (Android 14)
Cameras50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm (wide), 1/1.31", 1.2µm, PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.0, 60mm (telephoto), 1/2.88", 0.61µm, PDAF, 2.6x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 15mm (ultrawide), 1/3.06", 1.12µm
32 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (selfie)
Battery Size5,000 mAh
Charging Speeds120W wired charge
50W wireless charging
Prices12/256GB for €799

Xiaomi 14T Pro Design and Display

Liquid Metal


Smartphones look very similar nowadays, and it's hard for manufacturers to produce something really distinct. The Xiaomi 14T Pro doesn't stray off too much from the overall 14-series design philosophy but adds some really cool elements.

Xiaomi has gone for an aluminum alloy frame and frosted glass back with a metallic look. The end result is a phone that looks made of liquid metal. Very cool. This applies to both the Titan Gray and Titan Blue color variants, while the Titan Black is more traditional and loses the metal reminiscence.

As far as design elements go, the camera bump on the back is square and positioned in the top left corner, housing four symmetrical camera rings. The sides of the phone are relatively flat, and the back glass is slightly curved, resulting in a nice and comfortable feeling when holding the device in your hand.

Another notable design element is the textured power button, which looks and feels quite premium. Nothing else stands out too much; the overall design of the Xiaomi 14T Pro is very pleasant, and the device is relatively compact and lightweight.


Bad news, guys. Xiaomi has joined the "no charger in the box" club. We used to praise the brand for its lavish retail boxes, but no more. That said, there's a silicon back cover included and a pre-applied screen protector, which is more than you normally get with other, more popular flagship brands.


The display of the Xiaomi 14T Pro deserves attention, as it boasts some impressive specs. It's a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 2712 x 1220 resolution (446 PPI), 12bit color reproduction, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 3840Hz pulse width modulation dimming, and a dynamic refresh rate that can go up to 144Hz.

Xiaomi also advertises the maximum brightness to be up to 4,000 nits and the overall screen-to-body ratio to be 93.3%. But these are all specs, and to test all the claims, we've put the Xiaomi 14T Pro through our rigorous display benchmarks in our lab.

PhoneArena Display Measurements:




Initially, we planned to pit the Xiaomi 14T Pro against the likes of the Galaxy S24 FE, OnePlus 12R, and probably a Pixel, but the phone is actually priced at the level of vanilla flagships such as the regular S24 and the iPhone 16. Furthermore, the test results also show that the Xiaomi 14T Pro is more than capable of taking those on, so we're pitting it against the big boys.

Looking at the test results, it's plain to see that Xiaomi has opted for a very nice AMOLED panel with great color accuracy, temperature, and a respectable maximum brightness of around 1,000 nits. When we add the 144Hz refresh rate, the phone is at least on par with its competitors, with the Galaxy being able to go a bit brighter.

There's an in-display fingerprint scanner onboard, and it works pretty fast and accurately. You can also enroll your face to use facial recognition, but it uses only a photo, so it's not as secure.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera

Leica-infused


Xiaomi 14T Pro
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 157
142
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 162
149
Main (wide)
BEST 85
79
Zoom
BEST 28
25
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
20
Selfie
BEST 30
24
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
135
Main (wide)
BEST 79
76
Zoom
BEST 27
18
Ultra-wide
BEST 23
20
Selfie
BEST 28
22
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

The Xiaomi 14T Pro borrows its main camera directly from the regular Xiaomi 14 flagship, which is a good thing. It's a 50MP LightFusion 900 sensor (a rebranded OmniVision OV50H) under an f/1.6 aperture lens. The sensor is 1/1.3" large with 1.2 µm pixel size, or 2.4 µm equivalent when pixel binned.

The telephoto camera is again 50MP with a focal length equivalent of 60mm; there is no periscope system here, and the resulting zoom is 2.6x when compared to the main camera. Finally, the ultrawide is the same as the one in the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which is a bit of a disappointment—a 12MP, f/2.2 camera with no autofocus and a 15mm focal length equivalent.

Time for some samples.

Main Camera



Unsurprisingly, daylight samples from the main camera look great, just as the ones taken with the regular Xiaomi 14. The level of detail is good, and the dynamic range is pretty wide (check out the fountain shot, a pretty complex dark-and-light composition).

The white balance is also pretty close to neutral; the colors are slightly more saturated, but it's a crime most smartphones are guilty of committing.


Come darkness, and things start to look less consistent. In low-light conditions, the phone will decide whether to activate the night mode and stack some images together to bring up more details or leave the scene dark.

Overall, even in difficult lighting conditions with a lot of artificial light sources, the Xiaomi 14T Pro manages to produce decent images.

Ultrawide Camera



The ultrawide camera is nothing to write home about, it gets the job done, but doesn't shine in any particular area. The images are pleasing in good lighting conditions, the lack of autofocus can sometimes make the resulting photos a bit flat and not that sharp. Colors generally look good and the white balance is decent, pretty coherent with what the main camera outputs, so there's that too.

Zoom Quality



The phone comes with a dedicated zoom camera, but you can also use 2x crops from the main sensor, as well as 5x digital zoom. The first image above is the main camera crop, and it looks decent with minimal loss of detail, probably a bit soft. The 2.6x camera really stands out, the quality is very good, the level of detail and the dynamic range are both great. The magnification level won't get you a Pulitzer in nature photography but it's great for framing portraits, especially with the added Leica modes, and AI Portrait magic. 5x samples (the third image) are also pretty good but you can see the loss of detail and sharpness, especially compared to the 2.6x mode.

Selfies



The 32MP selfie camera lacks autofocus and you can't do much about it in terms of settings, there's only beautify mode, which makes images even more unnatural. If you leave things as they are you can get a decent shot but nothing outstanding. The 32MP images are not pixel binned and you get the full resolution but funnily enough this doesn't result in amazing details or sharpness.

Video Quality


Video Thumbnail

The main camera of the Xiaomi 14T Pro can record videos in 8K at 30 frames per second, which is still overkill. The good news is that 4K videos look really nice with a wide dynamic range, good color reproduction and sharp detail. 

You can switch between the cameras during recording, pause the video, and also apply Leica filters if you feel in a Kubrick mood. There's a perceivable difference between the cameras, so for best results we advice to choose a camera and stick with it. The image stabilization works best in 1080p mode, as there's more image to be cropped. 

Xiaomi 14T Pro Performance & Benchmarks

MediaTek joins the fight


We have a new player on the silicon scene, or at least new to the general public. MediaTek has been working hard during the past couple of years to give Qualcomm a run for its money, and we can safely say that with the Dimensity 9300+, the company has succeeded in doing so.

Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Xiaomi 14T Pro2172
Apple iPhone 163264
Samsung Galaxy S242119
OnePlus 122243
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Xiaomi 14T Pro7011
Apple iPhone 167899
Samsung Galaxy S246820
OnePlus 126767
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Xiaomi 14T Pro4578
Apple iPhone 164029
Samsung Galaxy S244246
OnePlus 125047
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Xiaomi 14T Pro3307
Apple iPhone 162397
Samsung Galaxy S242588
OnePlus 122744
View all

This chipset is absolutely on par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and even outperforms last year's Apple A17 Pro in GPU performance. What's even more impressive is that under load the chip performs quite well, with no major drop in performance. The phone comes with 12/256GB as a base memory configuration, and you can go all the way up to 1 TB of storage.

Needless to say, the Xiaomi 14T Pro works smoothly and effortlessly in day-to-day use, and there are several UI tweaks to make it feel even faster (such as animation speed).

Xiaomi 14T Pro Software



Speaking of UI, the phone uses Android 14 as a base with Xiaomi's proprietary HyperOS UI on top. There's a lot of customization at hand; you can make this look stock Android or opt for a more iOS-like experience.



In the age of AI, we just can't ignore the software tricks that this phone offers. Xiaomi has decided to partner with Google and hop on the Gemini train rather than developing its own AI from scratch. You have Circle to Search, Gemini, AI Image Editing, AI Notes, and AI Recorder with real-time translation, speaker identification, summary generation, and more.



The Xiaomi 14T Pro comes with four years of major OS updates and five years of security patches, which is not as robust as the seven years that Google and Samsung are offering but still quite decent.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Battery

Efficient to the core

Xiaomi 14T Pro
( 5000 mAh )
Xiaomi 14T Pro
Battery Life Estimate
7h 45m
Ranks #12 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 6h 50m
Browsing
20h 16m
Average is 15h 30m
Video
9h 34m
Average is 10h 5m
Gaming
11h 28m
Average is 8h 55m
Charging speed
120W
Charger
N/A
30 min
0h 23m
Full charge
Ranks #1 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
50W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

The Xiaomi 14T Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery onboard, which in 2024 passes as a decent capacity. Direct competitors such as the Galaxy S24 and the iPhone 16 come with less, while other models manage to cram in more. What matters at the end of the day is battery life.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Web Browsing(hours)Higher is better
Xiaomi 14T Pro20h 16 min
Apple iPhone 1616h 48 min
Samsung Galaxy S2416h 18 min
OnePlus 1218h 14 min
Video Streaming(hours)Higher is better
Xiaomi 14T Pro9h 34 min
Apple iPhone 167h 30 min
Samsung Galaxy S248h 20 min
OnePlus 1213h 37 min
3D Gaming 60Hz(hours)Higher is better
Xiaomi 14T Pro11h 28 min
Apple iPhone 169h 52 min
Samsung Galaxy S2410h 45 min
OnePlus 129h 43 min
View all

Looking at our battery test results, it's plain to see that the new Dimensity 9300+ is pretty efficient, and some of that efficiency can probably be attributed to the LTPO screen of the Xiaomi 14T Pro. 20+ hours of constant web browsing places the phone near the top of our benchmark sheet, and the video streaming and 3D gaming results are equally impressive.


PhoneArena Charging Test Results:


15 Mins(%)Higher is better
Xiaomi 14T Pro72%
Apple iPhone 1631%
Samsung Galaxy S2427%
OnePlus 1247%
30 Mins(%)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 1659%
Samsung Galaxy S2456%
OnePlus 1289%
Full Charge(hours)Lower is better
Xiaomi 14T Pro0h 23 min
Apple iPhone 161h 42 min
Samsung Galaxy S241h 12 min
OnePlus 120h 37 min
View all

When it comes to charging, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is a beast! The phone can charge from 0 to 100% in just 23 minutes (very close to the advertised 19 minutes), but there's a caveat here. You need to buy the 120W fast charger from Xiaomi to be able to get up to those charging speeds.

Recommended Stories
The same goes for the wireless charging support; the phone can charge with up to 50W wirelessly, and if you have the proprietary tech, you can fill up the battery wirelessly in about an hour.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Audio Quality and Haptics


The phone comes with high-res wireless audio support and Dolby Atmos, and in general, the quality of the loudspeakers is good. It's not on the level of the Magic 6 Pro (which rivals some Bluetooth speakers), but the Xiaomi 14T Pro is loud enough, and there is no harmonic distortion even at max volume. The sound is a little bit compressed, but you only notice it in head-to-head comparisons.

The haptics are very tight and precise but a bit too weak. You can adjust the strength via a slider, but even at max settings, the vibration is not particularly strong. Needless to say, there's no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Should you buy it?



So, there you have it! The Xiaomi 14T Pro is an excellent alternative to the popular flagship phones out there. In fact, its final score places it above the Galaxy S24 and the iPhone 16 on our phone rating list, which says a lot.

Should you consider investing your hard-earned money in a Xiaomi phone? Absolutely—if you can find one, as availability can be an issue, especially in the US.

The phone impressed us with its new and powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset, great battery life, and super-fast charging.

The display is bright, accurate, and fast (it can go up to 144 Hz—take notes, Apple!), and the design is quite sleek as well. It's one of the best Android phones of 2024, and at 799 euros, we can almost call it affordable.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber

Latest News

OnePlus 13R incoming: Mid-range powerhouse with flagship features
OnePlus 13R incoming: Mid-range powerhouse with flagship features
This mini phone with 5700 mAh battery is all that's wrong with Apple and Samsung
This mini phone with 5700 mAh battery is all that's wrong with Apple and Samsung
Galaxy S25 Camera: New image sensors for the main cameras
Galaxy S25 Camera: New image sensors for the main cameras
Android is getting more secure with Google Identity Check that backs your PIN with a finger scan
Android is getting more secure with Google Identity Check that backs your PIN with a finger scan
Samsung's groundbreaking Galaxy Ring scores a first-of-a-kind Amazon discount (or three)
Samsung's groundbreaking Galaxy Ring scores a first-of-a-kind Amazon discount (or three)
Xiaomi's smart ring to tempt you with option to shrink and expand depending on your size
Xiaomi's smart ring to tempt you with option to shrink and expand depending on your size
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless