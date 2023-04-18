Xiaomi 13 Ultra makes rounds on the catwalk, showing all available colors
We're mere hours away from the official Xiaomi 13 Ultra announcement (scheduled for April 18), but we already know almost everything about this next ultra-premium flagship. Earlier this month, a leak revealed most of the specs along with the possible price of the device, and now we have pictures showing all the available colors prior to the official announcement.
The post also contains a list of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's detailed specs, and they more or less fall in line with other leaks we've seen so far.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra detailed specs (rumored):
When it comes to pricing, there's nothing mentioned in the recent leak, but we have a tip coming from Chinese social network Weibo pinning the price of the entry-level 8GB/256GB version of the phone at roughly 6,300 yuan, which is a bit over $900.
The most pumped up variant could go for up to $1,165, according to these Weibo sources, but given the global pricing of the Xiaomi 13 Pro (€1,299) we could be looking at an even steeper price for the Ultra model. That's if Xiaomi decides to bring the Ultra to the global market.
Our good friends at Android Headlines dug up a Twitter post by Abhishek Yadav, showing the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in four different colors. You can check out the images below, and alongside the usual Black and White options, there are two very classy Green, and Red (we're tempted to say Burgundy but won't go there) hues.
The post also contains a list of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's detailed specs, and they more or less fall in line with other leaks we've seen so far.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra detailed specs (rumored):
- 6.74" 2K AMOLED LTPO display
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- LPDDR5X, UFS 4.0
- Android 13
- 50MP IMX989 OIS + 50MP IMX858 + 50MP IMX858+ 50MP IMX858
- 32MP front
- 4900mAh battery 90 watt & 50 watt charging
- X-axis
- IP68
- WiFi 7
- BT 5.3
When it comes to pricing, there's nothing mentioned in the recent leak, but we have a tip coming from Chinese social network Weibo pinning the price of the entry-level 8GB/256GB version of the phone at roughly 6,300 yuan, which is a bit over $900.
The most pumped up variant could go for up to $1,165, according to these Weibo sources, but given the global pricing of the Xiaomi 13 Pro (€1,299) we could be looking at an even steeper price for the Ultra model. That's if Xiaomi decides to bring the Ultra to the global market.
Things that are NOT allowed: