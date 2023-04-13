The Xiaomi Pad 6 and Band 8 set to launch with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Xiaomi officially announced that it will reveal its next flagship phone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, on April 18, which is just a few days away now! Now the company has shared that during the upcoming event, it will also be showing the new Xiaomi Pad 6, as well as the Xiaomi Band 8 fitness tracker.
Thanks to newly released promotional materials, we now have some idea what the company's latest tablet and sports band will look like. The first thing we see is the color and strap options, with the Xiaomi Pad 6 coming in three, including black, beige, and baby blue. The Xiaomi Band 8, on the other hand, is shown with five different strap options that seem to include one for sports, two made out of leather, and two stylish ones in the form of bracelets.
Somewhat more exciting, however, are the detachable keyboard and Bluetooth stylus shown alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6. These two accessories will probably launch alongside the tablet, but we fully expect both to be sold separately.
Thanks to newly released promotional materials, we now have some idea what the company's latest tablet and sports band will look like. The first thing we see is the color and strap options, with the Xiaomi Pad 6 coming in three, including black, beige, and baby blue. The Xiaomi Band 8, on the other hand, is shown with five different strap options that seem to include one for sports, two made out of leather, and two stylish ones in the form of bracelets.
Somewhat more exciting, however, are the detachable keyboard and Bluetooth stylus shown alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6. These two accessories will probably launch alongside the tablet, but we fully expect both to be sold separately.
As for the tablet's design, we can see that it has uniform thin bezels and a metal frame. Only the bottom of the device is visible in the promotional images, which show us a USB-C port and two speakers. Since the Xiaomi Pad 6 most likely comes with a stereo setup, though it is very likely that it is packing four speakers in total — two at the bottom and another two at the top.
More rumored specs about the Xiaomi Pad 6
Xiaomi is expected to release two versions of its new tablet: the regular Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. The more affordable model is said to come with the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is not exactly the latest and greatest but is still quite the capable SOC. As for the display, it's rumored to be with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Battery and charging-wise, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is expected to come with 8,840mAh and 33W fast charging.
The pro version of the Xiaomi Pad 6 will likely come with something more flagship level, like the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and upgrade the screen to OLED tech with a 144Hz refresh rate. The maximum charging speed should also be higher, going up to 67W.
Things that are NOT allowed: