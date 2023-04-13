The Xiaomi Pad 6 and Band 8 set to launch with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra

More rumored specs about the Xiaomi Pad 6





Xiaomi is expected to release two versions of its new tablet: the regular Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. The more affordable model is said to come with the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is not exactly the latest and greatest but is still quite the capable SOC. As for the display, it's rumored to be with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Battery and charging-wise, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is expected to come with 8,840mAh and 33W fast charging.The pro version of the Xiaomi Pad 6 will likely come with something more flagship level, like the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and upgrade the screen to OLED tech with a 144Hz refresh rate. The maximum charging speed should also be higher, going up to 67W.