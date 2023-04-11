Leak reveals Xiaomi 13 Ultra storage options and pricing



Rumors about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra are piling up at an unprecedented rate, probably because the announcement of the wildly anticipated device is imminent











Some of the very latest recent rumors originating from China's Weibo about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra say that there will be two or three storage versions available. The 'entry-level' one, if you can call it that, will be outfitted with 8GB of RAM and some 256GB of on-board storage, which is fairly standard flagship stuff these days.





Moving up the proverbial ladder, we might find a 12GB RAM version of the phone outfitted with either 256 or 512GB of native storage; the jury is still undecided which one it might be. Finally, there's some chatter about a 16GB of RAM with a whole lot of 1TB of on-board storage. Now, that's a premium version of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra that will definitely match its super-premium nature. Chances are that the phone will not come with expandable storage.





Now, when it comes to the pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi-Leica showpiece, the Weibo-sourced leak claims that the entry-level 8GB/256GB version of the phone could be priced at roughly 6,300 yuan, which is a bit over $900. So far, so good, but what could Xiaomi charge for the top-end configuration of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra? Around 8,000 yuan, or $1,165. This pricing won't stick for the global variation of the phone and will likely be much higher.







Of course, don't expect the Xiaomi 13 Ultra to be available in the US. Getting this monster from China will require jumping some hoops. With a 50MP Sony IMX989 camera with a large 1-inch sensor, as well as a 50MP ultra-wide, 3X telephoto, and periscope cameras, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 4900mAh battery with 90W fast-charging, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra might be one of the more exciting Android phones released in 2023.