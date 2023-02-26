MWC 2023: The Leica powered Xiaomi 13 Series goes global
The first big announcement at MWC is already behind us. After announcing the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro in China back in December last year, Xiaomi officially brought the 13 Series to the global market with some cool and exciting additions.
The main focus of the Xiaomi 13 series is, of course, the collaboration with Leica. Both the regular Xiaomi 13 and the Pro version have optics that were designed and built by the German camera expert Leica. The photos can also be taken in two different color styles: Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look.
The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 13 Pro features the same 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but the model was limited to the Chinese market. This time, mobile photography fans all over the world will be able to take photos with this camera monster.
The specs also include a large 4,820 mAh battery and 120W wired fast charging (50W wireless). You can check out our Xiaomi 13 Pro review for more details. The phone launches with a starting price of 1,299 euros in two colors: Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White.
The vanilla Xiaomi 13 model packs a lot of punch this year. The phone comes with a flat-sided design and very slim bezels, making it quite a looker. Under the hood, there's the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the one in the Pro model, and the camera system is also co-engineered with Leica.
Unlike the Pro model, the wired fast charging here tops out at 67W, while the wireless is again 50W. The Xiaomi 13 starts at 999 euros and comes in three colors: Black, White, and Floral Green.
Both the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro were known entities to some extent thanks to their Chinese debut from last year. The Xiaomi 13 Lite was a bit of a surprise, and it's also the one that differs the most in the 13 lineup.
The Xiaomi 13 Lite is very lightweight (pun intended), it weighs only 171 grams. The design is also different, this time going for a slimmer look, again with Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back. That reinforced glass protects a 6.55-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080), which can do 120 Hz on the refresh rate front but is not adaptive. The brightness figures are also lower, with typical values of 500 nits and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.
The camera system in the Lite model is not Leica branded, it consists of a 50MP wide angle camera
with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The Xiaomi 13 Lite comes in three colors—Lite Blue, Lite Pink, and Black—and starts at 499 euros.
Another surprise is the new addition to Xiaomi's wearable family, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro. It's a stylish and classic-looking smartwatch with a stainless steel chassis and a rotatable crown. The display is a 1.47-inch AMOLED sitting under sapphire glass, and there are two strap options: a leather and a silicone one.
The watch can run on a single charge for up to 14 days, and a quick 10-minute top up will give you 2 more days of use. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro starts at 299 euros for the silicone band model and 349 euros for the one with the leather band.
Last but not least, Xiaomi refreshes its audio portfolio with a pair of true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro. These earbuds feature Sony's LDAC technology, which enables hi-resolution audio with data transfer rates of up to 990 kbps and bit depths of up to 32 bits.
The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro also feature active noise cancellation tech that can suppress up to 48 dB of noise, Finally, these buds can go on for up to 9 hours on a single charge and 38 hours if you factor in the charging case.
Xiaomi 13 Pro
The Xiaomi 13 Pro might be the next camera champion
This huge sensor (50 MP) sits behind a Leica lens system with a 23mm focal length and an f-stop of f/1.9. There's also a 75mm telephoto lens (50 MP sensor underneath) with a moving element inside, but unlike the vario zoom found in the Xperia 1 IV, this one aids in focus, allowing the camera to take closeups of up to 4 inches. The third camera is a 14mm ultra-wide snapper, again using a 50MP sensor.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro is not only a camera, though, the phone comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. This should make it one of the fastest Android phones on the market. The display also looks like a potential record-breaker: it's a 6.73-inch E6 AMOLED with a variable refresh rate that can go from 1 to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.
Xiaomi 13 Pro specs:
|Xiaomi 13 Pro
|Design
|· Dimensions: 162.9mm x 74.6mm x 8.38mm
· Weight: 229g
· 3D bio-ceramic back
· Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Front
· IP68
· Colors: Ceramic Black, Ceramic White
|Imaging System
|· 23mm f/1.9 Leica main camera
- 50MP wide angle camera
- IMX989, 1" sensor size
- 1.6μm pixel size, 3.2μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel size
- f/1.9, 8P lens, HyperOIS
- 8K video recording
- Create in Dolby Vision up to 4K 60fps
- Ultra Night Video
- One-click AI cinema
· 75mm f/2.0 Leica floating telephoto camera
- 50MP telephoto camera
- f/2.0, OIS
- Focal Shift technology
- Floating telephoto lens
· 14mm f/2.2 Leica ultra-wide camera
- 50MP ultra-wide angle camera
- f/2.2, 6P lens, 115° FOV
· Two photographic styles: Leica Authentic Look & Leica Vibrant Look
· 32MP in-display selfie camera
- 1.4μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel size
- f/2.0, 5P lens, 89.6° FOV
|Display
|· 120Hz WQHD+ 6.73” AMOLED display
- E6 OLED materials
- 20:9, 3200 x 1440, 522 ppi
- 1-120Hz AdaptiveSync Pro, up to 240Hz touch
- sampling rate
- Brightness: HBM 1200 nits (typ), 1900 nits (peak)
- P3 color gamut
- TrueColor display, JNCD≈0.21, Delta E≈0.28
- Over 1 billion colors
· Pro HDR display
· Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
· 1920 PWM dimming
|Performance
|Snapdragon️ 8 Gen 2
- 4nm power-efficient manufacturing process
- Qualcomm Adreno GPU
- Snapdragon X70 5G Modern-RF System
· LPDDR5X + UFS 4.0 Storage
- 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB
· MIUI 14 based on Android 13
|Battery & Charging
|· 4,820mAh (typ) battery
· Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge
· Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge
· 50W wireless turbo charging⁷
· 10W reverse wireless charging
|Price
|€1.299
Xiaomi 13
The Xiaomi 13 features a sleek design with minimal bezels
Speaking of the camera system, it has the same configuration with one 50MP main camera (featuring an IMX800 sensor this time), a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. The display uses a smaller 6.36-inch E6 OLED panel, which supports the same 1,900 peak brightness as the one in the Pro model. There's an adaptive display refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, but it's not an LTPO screen.
Xiaomi 13 specs:
|Xiaomi 13
|Design
|Dimensions: 152.8mm x 71.5mm x 7.98mm
Weight: 189g
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front
2.5D glass back
IP68
Colors: Black, White, Flora Green
|Imaging System
|23mm f/1.8 Leica main camera
· 54/50MP(total/effective)
- IMX800
- f/1.8, 7P lens, HyperOIS
- 8K video recording
· 75mm f/2.0 Leica telephoto camera
- 10MP telephoto camera
- f/2.0, 5P lens
· 15mm f/2.2 Leica ultra-wide camera
- 12MP ultra-wide angle camera
- f/2.2, 120° FOV
· Two photographic styles: Leica Authentic Look & Leica Vibrant Look
· 32MP in-display selfie camera
- 1.4μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel size
- f/2.0, 5P lens, 89.6° FOV
|Display
|· 120Hz FHD+ 6.36” AMOLED display
- 20:9, 2400 x 1080, 413 ppi
- 120Hz AdaptiveSync
- Up to 240Hz touch sampling rate
- E6 OLED materials
- Brightness: HBM 1200 nits (typ), 1900 nits (peak)
- P3 color gamut
- TrueColor display, JNCD≈0.32, Delta E≈0.36
· Pro HDR display
· Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
|Performance
|Snapdragon️ 8 Gen 2
- 4nm power-efficient manufacturing process
- Qualcomm Adreno GPU
- Snapdragon X70 5G Modern-RF System
· LPDDR5X + UFS 4.0 Storage
- 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB
· MIUI 14 based on Android 13
|Battery & Charging
|· 4,500mAh (typ) battery
· 67W wired turbo charging
· 50W wireless turbo charging
· 10W reverse wireless charging
|Price
|€999
Xiaomi 13 Lite
The Xiaomi 13 Lite in Lite Pink
Under the hood, there's a more modest silicon, namely the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, paired with LPDDR4 RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The battery has the same capacity as the one found in the vanilla Xiaomi 13 model: 4,500 mAh, and it supports only wired charging with a maximum power of 67W.
Xiaomi 13 Lite specs:
|Xiaomi 13
|Design
|· Dimensions: 159.2mm x 72.7mm x 7.23mm
· Weight: 171g
· Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front
· 3D curved glass back
· Colors: Lite Blue, Lite Pink, Black
|Imaging System
|· 50MP wide angle camera
- Sony IMX766
- 1/1.56” sensor size
- 1.0μm pixel size, 2.0μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
- f/1.8, 7P lens, 86° FOV
· 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- Sony IMX355
- 1/4” sensor size
- f/2.2, 5P lens, 119° FOV
· 2MP macro camera
- 1/5” sensor size
- f/2.4, 3P lens, 82° FOV
· 32MP ultra-wide angle front camera
- 1/2.74” sensor size, 0.8 μm pixel size
- f/2.4, 6P lens, 100° FOV
· 8MP depth sensor
|Display
|· 120Hz 6.55” FHD+ AMOLED display
- 20:9, 2400 x 1080, 402 ppi
- 240Hz touch sampling rate
- Brightness: 500 nits (typ), 1000 nits (peak)
- Contrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1 (typ)
- Up to 68 billion colors
· Dolby Vision, HDR10+
· 1920Hz PWM dimming
|Performance
|· Snapdragon️ 7 Gen 1
· LPDDR4X + UFS2.2
- 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB
· MIUI 14 based on Android 12
|Battery & Charging
|· 4,500mAh battery (typ)
· 67W wired turbo charging
|Price
|€499
Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro
The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro can keep track of more than 100 sports activities in real time. It also comes with 10 pre-made programs that runners can use to meet their different fitness needs. The watch also has workout data and health tracking features that keep track of important things like calories burned, exercise intensity, heart rate, and SpO2.
Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro
