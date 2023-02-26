MWC 2023: The Leica powered Xiaomi 13 Series goes global

The vanilla Xiaomi 13 model packs a lot of punch this year. The phone comes with a flat-sided design and very slim bezels, making it quite a looker. Under the hood, there's the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the one in the Pro model, and the camera system is also co-engineered with Leica.Speaking of the camera system, it has the same configuration with one 50MP main camera (featuring an IMX800 sensor this time), a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. The display uses a smaller 6.36-inch E6 OLED panel, which supports the same 1,900 peak brightness as the one in the Pro model. There's an adaptive display refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, but it's not an LTPO screen.Unlike the Pro model, the wired fast charging here tops out at 67W, while the wireless is again 50W. The Xiaomi 13 starts at 999 euros and comes in three colors: Black, White, and Floral Green.

Xiaomi 13 specs:

Xiaomi 13 Lite



Both the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro were known entities to some extent thanks to their Chinese debut from last year. The Xiaomi 13 Lite was a bit of a surprise, and it's also the one that differs the most in the 13 lineup.



The Xiaomi 13 Lite is very lightweight (pun intended), it weighs only 171 grams. The design is also different, this time going for a slimmer look, again with Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back. That reinforced glass protects a 6.55-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080), which can do 120 Hz on the refresh rate front but is not adaptive. The brightness figures are also lower, with typical values of 500 nits and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.



Under the hood, there's a more modest silicon, namely the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, paired with LPDDR4 RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The battery has the same capacity as the one found in the vanilla Xiaomi 13 model: 4,500 mAh, and it supports only wired charging with a maximum power of 67W.



The camera system in the Lite model is not Leica branded, it consists of a 50MP wide angle camera



Xiaomi 13 Lite specs:





Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro



Another surprise is the new addition to Xiaomi's wearable family, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro. It's a stylish and classic-looking smartwatch with a stainless steel chassis and a rotatable crown. The display is a 1.47-inch AMOLED sitting under sapphire glass, and there are two strap options: a leather and a silicone one.



The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro can keep track of more than 100 sports activities in real time. It also comes with 10 pre-made programs that runners can use to meet their different fitness needs. The watch also has workout data and health tracking features that keep track of important things like calories burned, exercise intensity, heart rate, and SpO2.



The watch can run on a single charge for up to 14 days, and a quick 10-minute top up will give you 2 more days of use. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro starts at 299 euros for the silicone band model and 349 euros for the one with the leather band.



Last but not least, Xiaomi refreshes its audio portfolio with a pair of true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro. These earbuds feature Sony's LDAC technology, which enables hi-resolution audio with data transfer rates of up to 990 kbps and bit depths of up to 32 bits.



The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro also feature active noise cancellation tech that can suppress up to 48 dB of noise, Finally, these buds can go on for up to 9 hours on a single charge and 38 hours if you factor in the charging case.