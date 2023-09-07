Amazon UK slashed 36% off the Xiaomi 12T Pro price tag, landing it at its best price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re on the lookout for your next flagship phone, you’re probably prepared to shell out quite some money. Well, you won’t have to if you’re willing to get something other than Samsung or Apple, for Amazon UK has thrown a smashing deal on the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Even at its regular price, this flagship phone massively undercuts its competitors. But now that it’s as much as 36% cheaper, it’s very challenging not to pull the trigger right away!
Need we say it? Now’s the ideal time to get this powerhouse at the price of a mid-ranger! However, we’d like to point out that the deal is described as available for a limited time. Also, there’s only one available color configuration - Cosmic Black, which suggests the promotion will end as soon as supplies run out.
To be more specific, Xiaomi equipped this powerhouse with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood. On top, you get a stunning 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. With its edge-to-edge design, the screen will immerse you in whatever you’re doing.
This device also has an incredible battery life. The Android phone scored amazingly on our battery tests, defeating the Pixel 7 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra on the video streaming test. And when the juice runs out, Xiaomi ensures you’re back on track soon by adding 120W hypercharging on deck.
We wouldn’t blame you if you jumped to the deal itself. There’s no denying it – the Xiaomi smartphone has never been this cheap at the merchant. According to our research, the last time it was on sale was more than a month ago. Back then, it was sold for way over £600.
You’re probably wondering what’s not perfect about this phone it costs less than the decidedly affordable Google Pixel 7 Pro, one of its main competitors. Well, think twice if you consider there’s something wrong with it. It ticks almost all the flagship phone boxes, from a beautiful display to a snappy processor and a great main camera!
As for the camera, The 12T Pro features an impressive 200MP main shooter. If you don’t care much for other sensors, you should be satisfied with what the Xiaomi smartphone can deliver, camera-wise. That’s because there’s no telephoto snapper on deck, and the ultra-wide sensor isn’t the best on the market.
Given that it also comes with 256GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM, we believe the smartphone provides good value for money. So, if you're looking for a great flagship device to get at a bargain right now, this one might be ideal!
