The upcoming Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro got fully leaked ahead of launch
According to the rumor mill, Xiaomi will release its latest high-end smartphones — the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro — this month. And now, we can see more of their supposed specs and what these phones might look like. The pictures are courtesy of WinFuture, which claims that these are actually official marketing images and specifications of the new handsets.
According to WinFuture’s report, the Xiaomi 12T will come equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone itself might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which is an upper-range processor that somehow — believe it or not — has similar performance to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC found in powerhouses like the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup and the OnePlus 10 Pro.
In terms of battery and charging, the Xiaomi 12T might come equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with a whopping 120W fast charging support. As for the RAM and internal storage space of the Xiaomi 12T, reports say 8GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of storage.
According to the rumors, on its rear, the Xiaomi 12T will have a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front of the phone, you will find a 20MP selfie camera. Also, the Xiaomi 12T is likely to ship with Android 12 and MIUI 13 out of the box. As for the price of the new phone, its expected price tag is €649, which, directly converted to US dollars, is also around $649. However, the phone's price could be different in the US market, if it is even sold stateside.
It seems that the Xiaomi 12T Pro won't differentiate much from its little brother. It will probably have the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display and the same 5000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
However, the Xiaomi 12T Pro probably won’t come with a Dimensity chipset, but with Qualcomm's latest-and-greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, found in phones like Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Asus's gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro.
In terms of RAM and storage, the Xiaomi 12T Pro may be available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, but some countries might get a version with 8GB of RAM.
The Xiaomi 12T Pro differs from its little brother in the camera department as well. Instead of a 108MP sensor, the rumor mill suggests that the Pro model will come equipped with a 200MP main camera on its back.
In its report, WinFuture stated that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will have Harman Kardon stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support. But, most likely, the regular version will have these things as well. As for the price of the Xiaomi 12T Pro, it's expected to cost around €849, which, converted into US dollars, is about $847. Here, as well, we must say that the actual price in the US will differ due to market conversions — if the Xiaomi 12T Pro ends up being sold in the US, that is.
When you look at the two phones, you immediately notice that they are basically the same. Both handsets have a centered selfie sensor on the front and a triple camera setup on their back. Supposedly, to cut costs, Xiaomi ditched the metal frames and made their casings out of plastic.
Images and specs of the Xiaomi 12T
As we reported back in March, the Dimensity 8100's scored multi-core and single-core results of 3801 and 924, respectively, during GeekBench tests. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset can hit a multi-core score of 3810 and a single-core score of 1200 on the same benchmark.
Now, after we talked about the regular Xiaomi 12T, let's see its bigger brother, the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
Images and specs of the Xiaomi 12T Pro
