Huge Woot sale slashes the prices of an assortment of iPhones, Androids, and Apple Watches

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 28, 2020, 10:27 AM
Whether you're an Android or iPhone fan looking to buy a 2019-released or older high-end device at a decent discount, Woot has you covered today (and today only) with a bunch of solid deals on fully functional refurbs backed by 90-day warranties.

While several marked-down smartphones and smartwatches are already listed as sold out at the time of this writing, many more can still be purchased for anywhere between $49.99 and $999.99. If the latter price doesn't seem suitable for this type of extensive sale on refurbished mobile gadgets, you should keep in mind the Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging that small fortune for an unlocked 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max normally available at $1,450 in brand-new condition directly from Apple or an authorized retailer like Best Buy.

Check out all the deals here



Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro can be had for as little as $620 and $770 respectively in 64GB storage configurations and multiple paint jobs, down from their regular prices of $699 and $999 respectively. In other words, the non-Pro 6.1-inch variant is probably not the world's greatest bargain, but that might be because of its already remarkable popularity at the aforementioned MSRP.

2018's iPhone XR is another incredibly successful device available at a pretty reasonable price of $429.99 with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room and $499.99 in a 128GB storage version, while the iPhone X currently starts at $419.99 in refurbished condition. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are themselves quite appealing at $229.99 and $349.99 respectively, even though they're obviously not as cheap as the $149.99 and up iPhone 7 and its plus-sized sibling, which you can buy for as little as $269.99.

Android enthusiasts in search for a steal will need to settle for a $339.99 GSM-only Samsung Galaxy Note 9, a $239.99 fully unlocked Galaxy Note 8, a $229.99 GSM-only Galaxy S9, or if you really want to keep your "non-essential" spending in check, a $49.99 Galaxy S5 or $59.99 S6.

Last but certainly not least, Woot is also selling an assortment of Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 3 models at entry-level prices of $99.99 and $159.99 respectively, which is not bad at all for early versions of the world's most popular smartwatch that are definitely holding up well despite their advanced age.

