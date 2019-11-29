Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Deals Black Friday

Woot's Black Friday extravaganza offers big discounts on iPhones released from 2016 to 2018

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 29, 2019, 2:27 AM
Woot's Black Friday extravaganza offers big discounts on iPhones released from 2016 to 2018
The big day has arrived, ladies and gentlemen, and Amazon-owned Woot is kicking off the actual Black Friday festivities bright and early with a massive sale on refurbished iPhones. Today's aptly titled Black Friday iPhone extravaganza lets you choose from no less than eight main iOS handset variants, originally released between 2016 and 2018.

Every single device on sale here is available at a killer price in "scratch & dent" condition, which means... pretty much exactly what you think it does. Namely, that these affordable bad boys can't be easily mistaken for brand-new units, exhibiting a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings."


Check out all the deals here



If that sounds bad, you should also know Woot is ready to vouch for the "full working condition" of all these heavily discounted devices, selling each and every one of them alongside a standard (at least for this particular e-tailer) 90-day warranty. That makes today's deals essentially unbeatable at prices ranging from as little as $169.99 all the way up to $649.99.

Last year's iPhone XS Max is the costliest of the bunch in a fully unlocked 256GB storage configuration, while also fetching $609.99 if you don't have a problem opting for a GSM-only version with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room. As for the non-Max iPhone XS, you can get the 5.8-incher at a very reasonable $539.99 price in three different color options, each capable of accommodating 64 gigs of data internally.

The 6.1-inch iPhone XR sits a little lower on the iOS totem pole, which naturally translates into an even lower price of $449.99 for a GSM-only 64GB variant available in a single white paint job at the time of this writing. The iPhone X is, of course, the last "notched" device on Woot's list of holiday bargains, setting you back $419.99 and $459.99 with your choice of 64 or 256 gigs of storage space.

If you don't like notches and state-of-the-art facial recognition technology or you simply want to spend a little less money on a fully functional iPhone, the 7, 7 Plus, 8, and 8 Plus are also available at pretty great prices. Namely, $339.99 and up as far as the iPhone 8 Plus is concerned, as little as $279.99 for both the iPhone 8 and 7 Plus, and last but probably not least for hardcore bargain hunters, $169.99 and up as far as the oldie but goodie iPhone 7 is concerned.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
Black-Friday-deal-Snapdragon-855-flagship-gaming-phone-under-500-dollars
This Black Friday, get a Snapdragon 855+ flagship gaming phone for less than $500
The-best-deals-on-Google-and-Nest-smart-devices
The best deals on Google and Nest smart devices
-$240
verizon-black-friday-deal-free-lg-stylo-5
Expires in - 2d 21hSurprise Black Friday deal lets Verizon customers nab the LG Stylo 5 free of charge
apple-iphone-xr-ebay-deal-refurbished-90-day-warranty
Apple's iPhone XR is cheaper than ever on eBay with 90-day warranty included
-$44.01
Pick-up-the-second-gen-air-pods-at-an-all-time-low-price
Check out Amazon's amazing AirPods deal

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Metro-by-T-Mobile-Black-Friday-deals
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.