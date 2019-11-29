Woot's Black Friday extravaganza offers big discounts on iPhones released from 2016 to 2018

actual





Every single device on sale here is available at a killer price in "scratch & dent" condition, which means... pretty much exactly what you think it does. Namely, that these affordable bad boys can't be easily mistaken for brand-new units, exhibiting a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings."









If that sounds bad, you should also know Woot is ready to vouch for the "full working condition" of all these heavily discounted devices, selling each and every one of them alongside a standard (at least for this particular e-tailer) 90-day warranty. That makes today's deals essentially unbeatable at prices ranging from as little as $169.99 all the way up to $649.99.





Last year's iPhone XS Max is the costliest of the bunch in a fully unlocked 256GB storage configuration, while also fetching $609.99 if you don't have a problem opting for a GSM-only version with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room. As for the non-Max iPhone XS , you can get the 5.8-incher at a very reasonable $539.99 price in three different color options, each capable of accommodating 64 gigs of data internally.





The 6.1-inch iPhone XR sits a little lower on the iOS totem pole, which naturally translates into an even lower price of $449.99 for a GSM-only 64GB variant available in a single white paint job at the time of this writing. The iPhone X is, of course, the last "notched" device on Woot's list of holiday bargains, setting you back $419.99 and $459.99 with your choice of 64 or 256 gigs of storage space.





If you don't like notches and state-of-the-art facial recognition technology or you simply want to spend a little less money on a fully functional iPhone, the 7, 7 Plus, 8, and 8 Plus are also available at pretty great prices. Namely, $339.99 and up as far as the iPhone 8 Plus is concerned, as little as $279.99 for both the iPhone 8 and 7 Plus , and last but probably not least for hardcore bargain hunters, $169.99 and up as far as the oldie but goodie iPhone 7 is concerned.

The big day has arrived, ladies and gentlemen, and Amazon-owned Woot is kicking off theBlack Friday festivities bright and early with a massive sale on refurbished iPhones. Today's aptly titled Black Friday iPhone extravaganza lets you choose from no less than eight main iOS handset variants, originally released between 2016 and 2018.