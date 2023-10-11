Save up to 25% on these sleek, minimalist Withings hybrid smartwatches
French company Withings is one of the many watch manufacturers that sells its products in the United States. However, unlike many of the smartwatches available on the market, Withings hybrid watches heavily focus on health-related features and minimalist design.
Two of the company’s older products, the Steel HR and Steel HR Sport remain modern to this day both software- and design-wise, so if you’re looking for a sleek, stylish hybrid smartwatch, Withings’ products are definitely a good choice.
These hybrid smartwatches come in different sizes and colors, but Withings also sells bundles that include an additional bracelet. The Steel HR is available in 36mm and 40mm sizes, while the Steel HR Sport comes in just one version, 40mm.
One of the major aspects of Withings’ hybrid smartwatches is that the battery inside lasts up to 25 days, but that also depends on how you use them. As one would expect, the Steel HR and Steel HR Sport are water resistant up to 50m and feature swappable wristbands.
Also, the wearable devices can be synced with the Health Mate app via Bluetooth. They both work with Alexa, Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava, and over 100 popular health and fitness apps.
Now, if you’re also a Prime Member, you’ll be happy to know that both are on sale on Amazon for at least one more day (or several hours). The Steel HR typically sells for $179.95, while the Steel HR Sport costs $199.95, but Withings is slashing up to 25 percent off both watches.
More importantly, they both offer similar health-oriented features such as heart rate tracking (plus continuous tracking during workouts), sleep monitoring, tracking for over 30 sports, and daily activity tracking (counts steps, calories, and distance).
