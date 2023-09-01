Withings launches two new hybrid smartwatches with enhanced sensors
French-based company Withings announced two new hybrid watches this week, the ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light. Both feature enhanced sensors to monitor additional health metrics 24/7.
Withings’ new flagship smartwatch, the ScanWatch 2, improves on the original model by adding even more sensors and software optimized to provide users with continuous health monitoring and accurate assessment of new health metrics.
Specifically, the new ScanWatch 2 features a slew of capabilities, including variation of the baseline body temperature, female cycle tracking, heart rate variability, and the automatic recognition of over 40 activities.
Basically, the hybrid watch was designed to enable health tracking to take place day and night and over sustained periods of time, which is possible thanks to a 30-day battery life.
ScanWatch 2
Among the new sensors added to the wearable device, Withings mentions a MultiWave PPG sensor that adds new capabilities and accuracy thanks to the use of 4 wavelengths and 16 PPG channels, as well as a High Dynamic Range Accelerometer that adds additional directional sensors allowing more accurate identification and automatic tracking of activities and workouts.
Apart from the new hardware, the ScanWatch 2 also features updates to the Withings HealthSense OS, which makes it more efficient. For example, PowerSense Pro, the part of the OS that identifies the best time to launch a health measurement and send heart health notifications, has been updated.
On top of that, the battery life is now prolonged with the ability to detect when the watch is not worn, which will prevent it from using any unnecessary tracking tools. In addition, the new OS updates allow more reading and inputs to be actioned directly on the watch as well as within the Withings App.
ScanWatch Light
The new ScanWatch 2 (38 & 42mm) is now available for pre-order on Withings’ online store priced at $350 with a silver black (42mm), silver white (38mm), silver black (38mm), and rose gold sand face (38mm). On the other hand, the ScanWatch Light (37mm) is up for pre-order for $250 and comes with silver black, silver white, and rose gold sand face.
According to Withings, both its new hybrid watches will be available from selected retailers from October.
