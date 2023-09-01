Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Withings launches two new hybrid smartwatches with enhanced sensors

Wearables
@cosminvasile
Withings launches two new hybrid smartwatches with enhanced sensors
French-based company Withings announced two new hybrid watches this week, the ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light. Both feature enhanced sensors to monitor additional health metrics 24/7.

Withings’ new flagship smartwatch, the ScanWatch 2, improves on the original model by adding even more sensors and software optimized to provide users with continuous health monitoring and accurate assessment of new health metrics.

Specifically, the new ScanWatch 2 features a slew of capabilities, including variation of the baseline body temperature, female cycle tracking, heart rate variability, and the automatic recognition of over 40 activities.

Basically, the hybrid watch was designed to enable health tracking to take place day and night and over sustained periods of time, which is possible thanks to a 30-day battery life.

ScanWatch 2 - Withings launches two new hybrid smartwatches with enhanced sensors
ScanWatch 2


Among the new sensors added to the wearable device, Withings mentions a MultiWave PPG sensor that adds new capabilities and accuracy thanks to the use of 4 wavelengths and 16 PPG channels, as well as a High Dynamic Range Accelerometer that adds additional directional sensors allowing more accurate identification and automatic tracking of activities and workouts.

Apart from the new hardware, the ScanWatch 2 also features updates to the Withings HealthSense OS, which makes it more efficient. For example, PowerSense Pro, the part of the OS that identifies the best time to launch a health measurement and send heart health notifications, has been updated.

On top of that, the battery life is now prolonged with the ability to detect when the watch is not worn, which will prevent it from using any unnecessary tracking tools. In addition, the new OS updates allow more reading and inputs to be actioned directly on the watch as well as within the Withings App.

ScanWatch Light - Withings launches two new hybrid smartwatches with enhanced sensors
ScanWatch Light


The new ScanWatch 2 (38 & 42mm) is now available for pre-order on Withings’ online store priced at $350 with a silver black (42mm), silver white (38mm), silver black (38mm), and rose gold sand face (38mm). On the other hand, the ScanWatch Light (37mm) is up for pre-order for $250 and comes with silver black, silver white, and rose gold sand face.

According to Withings, both its new hybrid watches will be available from selected retailers from October.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless