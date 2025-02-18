Wish this actress Happy Birthday and you could win a $1,200 foldable phone
Every once in a while, Motorola will give U.S. consumers the opportunity to win a Razr+. The latest sweepstakes was recently announced by Motorola on its @motorolaus Instagram page and its @motorolaus page on "X," the social media site that was formerly known as Twitter. In conjunction with the recent introduction of the Paris Hilton version of the Motorola Razr+ (2024), you can win one of these special Motorola Razr+ (2024) models simply by wishing actress Paris Hilton a Happy Birthday.
From now through February 21st, 2025 at 5 pm ET/ 4 pm CT/ 2 pm PT you can enter the sweepstakes by typing the message "Happy Birthday Paris" on the @motorolaus Instagram post, or the @motorolaus X giveaway post. Even if you type 10 million posts, only the first one received by Motorola will count. The winner will be notified via an Instagram or "X" direct message on or about February 21st.
The value of the sweepstakes prize is $1,199.99. The Paris Hilton Limited Edition Motorola Razr+ is valued at $200 more than the regular Motorola Razr+ (2024) thanks to the bold pink color, a vegan leather back, and Hilton's icon "That's Hot" quote which is engraved across the hinge. The Limited Edition model comes with a special case along with a pair of strap options. One strap is made from vegan leather while the other sparkles when it is caught in the light.
Motorola promotes its sweepstakes with one winner scoring a free Limited Edition Paris Hilton Razr|+. | Image credit-PhoneArena
The phone is also equipped with 10 exclusive Paris Hilton ringtones and notification alerts. 13 of her favorite wallpapers are also pre-installed and the phone comes with a personalized message from Hilton.
If you're a Paris Hilton, fan, one film she was in that became a cult classic is Repo The Genetic Opera. I've seen this film probably 15-20 times after it was released in 2008. It always reminds me of my BlackBerry Storm, the buggiest phone ever released. Still, the Storm played a huge role in the amazing story about how I came to write for Phone Arena so I'll always have a soft spot in my heart for the device.
But I digress. Repo The Genetic Opera can be viewed for free from the Tubi streaming video app available from the App Store and the Google Play Store. It's a great movie and you might want to give it a shot. And you might also want to try to win a Paris Hilton Limited Edition Razr+ (2024). If you don't win the sweepstakes, you'll be happy to know that renders of the Razr+ (2025) have already surfaced.
The Razr+ (2024) when closed folds easily into your pocket. The large rear cover screen can help you use the device when it is shut.When open, a large 6.9-inch screen is at your service.
