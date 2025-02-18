Wish this actress Happy Birthday and you could win a $1,200 foldable phone





From now through February 21st, 2025 at 5 pm ET/ 4 pm CT/ 2 pm PT you can enter the sweepstakes by typing the message "Happy Birthday Paris" on the @motorolaus Instagram post, or the @motorolaus X giveaway post. Even if you type 10 million posts, only the first one received by Motorola will count. The winner will be notified via an Instagram or "X" direct message on or about February 21st.





The value of the sweepstakes prize is $1,199.99. The Paris Hilton Limited Edition Motorola Razr+ is valued at $200 more than the regular Motorola Razr+ (2024) thanks to the bold pink color, a vegan leather back, and Hilton's icon "That's Hot" quote which is engraved across the hinge. The Limited Edition model comes with a special case along with a pair of strap options. One strap is made from vegan leather while the other sparkles when it is caught in the light.





The phone is also equipped with 10 exclusive Paris Hilton ringtones and notification alerts. 13 of her favorite wallpapers are also pre-installed and the phone comes with a personalized message from Hilton.





If you're a Paris Hilton, fan, one film she was in that became a cult classic is Repo The Genetic Opera . I've seen this film probably 15-20 times after it was released in 2008. It always reminds me of my BlackBerry Storm, the buggiest phone ever released. Still, the Storm played a huge role in the amazing story about how I came to write for Phone Arena so I'll always have a soft spot in my heart for the device.









The Razr+ (2024) when closed folds easily into your pocket. The large rear cover screen can help you use the device when it is shut.When open, a large 6.9-inch screen is at your service.

