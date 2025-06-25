Unihertz is now taking pre-orders for the sequel to its BlackBerry Passport clone the Titan 2

Earlier this month we told you that Unihertz was planning to list the Titan 2 on Kickstarter . This would be the sequel to 2019's Titan, a phone that was a clone of the 2014 BlackBerry Passport, now a cult model. The Passport and the Titan both carried a 4.5-inch display with a 1440 x 1440 square resolution and it featured a hybrid physical touchscreen QWERTY keyboard. The Passport had BlackBerry 10 pre-installed while the Titan launched with Android 9 Pie and received an update to Android 10.









Unihertz released a video for the Titan 2 calling it "the first QWERTY smartphone reborn for the 5G era." As the video points out, the Titan features a new design with a sub-screen on the rear panel. The Titan 2 has Android 15 pre-installed and a tactile backlit QWERTY keyboard allowing users to experience the fastest and most intuitive typing yet. The keys on the QWERTY keyboard can be programmed as shortcuts to open apps quickly with the tap of a key. Unlike the original Titan which supported only 4G LTE connectivity, the Titan 2 supports 5G.





The Titan 2 also has what Unihertz calls "Pro Features" such as NFC, Bluetooth, and an Infrared port. The Titan 2 supports multiple languages and with Dual SIM capabilities, a Titan 2 user can have a number for work and one for play. Biometric scanners can unlock the device with a fingerprint or by recognizing the user's face. The rear camera on the Titan 2 is backed with a 50 MP sensor and includes a new telephoto lens that delivers 3.4x optical zoom. On the phone's display, there is a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.





Speaking of the display, the Titan 2 will continue where the Titan left off with a 4.5-inch LCD screen and a 1440 x 1440 resolution. Keeping the lights on all day is a 5050 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The handset is equipped with 512GB of storage. Unihertz says that the Titan 2 combines both form and function.





Unihertz is accepting pre-orders for the Titan 2 from Kickstarter . The Titan 2 has already raised $837,858 which is well above the initial target of $100,000. Thus far, the project has attracted 2,847 backers and there are still 29 days to go. One special deal still on the Kickstarter site offers the Titan 2 priced at $269 or 33% off.





If you missed out on the original BlackBerry Passport and the Unihertz Titan, don't miss out on the Titan 2. By the way, Unihertz is in the process of working out a deal withthat will allow the Titan 2 to be authorized on AT&T and Cricket/