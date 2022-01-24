Notification Center

Wearables Polls

Poll: Do you own a smartwatch/fitness band?

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Poll: Do you use a smartwatch/fitness band?
Long time ago in a galaxy not-so-far-away there was a brand-new technology promising to transform the world of a young and ambitious species. Humans started to put smart electronic devices on their wrists to replace the old mechanical ones and give them more freedom than ever.

The mighty smartwatch was born and in a blink of an eye these gadgets multiplied and crawled onto every human’s hand. All this might sound like the beginning of a not-very-well-written science fiction horror movie but to some extent, it is true.

Ten or so years ago, smartwatches were just a peculiar tech experiment, and now you can find countless brands, and even more models flying around like… well, flies over a… well, let’s say honey.

Today’s poll is aimed to confirm or debunk this utopian slash post-apocalyptic scenario, as we’re asking you - our trusty readers - the following question. Do you have one of these sneaky devices on your wrist?

I know I’ve personally tried a lot of smartwatches and fitness bands - perks of the job, I guess - but I’ve never found one comfortable enough and useful enough to continue wearing it.

What about you? Do you own a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, and what’s your favorite one, if you had a bunch of them?

What kind of smartwatch/fitness band do you have?

Vote View Result

We haven't listed every possible brand in the poll, so feel free to add yours in the comments below, along with your thoughts on wearable technology. I think limitations in battery technology cripple the potential of every tiny electronic device, and smartwatches are no exception.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless