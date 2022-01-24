Poll: Do you own a smartwatch/fitness band?1
The mighty smartwatch was born and in a blink of an eye these gadgets multiplied and crawled onto every human’s hand. All this might sound like the beginning of a not-very-well-written science fiction horror movie but to some extent, it is true.
Today’s poll is aimed to confirm or debunk this utopian slash post-apocalyptic scenario, as we’re asking you - our trusty readers - the following question. Do you have one of these sneaky devices on your wrist?
What about you? Do you own a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, and what’s your favorite one, if you had a bunch of them?
We haven’t listed every possible brand in the poll, so feel free to add yours in the comments below, along with your thoughts on wearable technology. I think limitations in battery technology cripple the potential of every tiny electronic device, and smartwatches are no exception.
