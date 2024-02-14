Will Xiaomi 14 undercut the Galaxy S24 in Europe? Leaked prices suggest a close fight
Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone giant, is gearing up for the global launch of its Xiaomi 14 series on February 25. With the date looming, leaks are surfacing more frequently, and the latest one offers insights into the pricing of the upcoming phones in Europe.
French website Dealabs (via Android Authority) has shared what appears to be European pricing for the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series. According to the leak, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to remain exclusive to China, aligning with previous rumors that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will have a global release instead.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also expected to come with a single configuration, offering 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It will be available in Black and White colors, and the anticipated cost for the 14 Ultra is €1,499 (~$1,604).
Moreover, there are speculations that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra may introduce a titanium variant alongside the standard aluminum frame, likely at a higher price point. The Xiaomi 14 series has high-end specifications, such as the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.
Specifically, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to deliver an impressive camera experience. Its quad-camera setup is likely to include a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor (possibly the Sony LYT-900) along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto lens, and another 50-megapixel 5x telephoto lens.
With these top-notch specs and competitive prices, the Xiaomi 14 series could become a strong competitor to the Galaxy S24 series. For reference, the 512GB Galaxy S24 Plus is priced at €1,270 (~$1,360) in Europe, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra, offering 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, comes with an asking price of around 1,569 € (~$1,690). This positions the Xiaomi 14 series as a slightly more affordable option for consumers.
French website Dealabs (via Android Authority) has shared what appears to be European pricing for the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series. According to the leak, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to remain exclusive to China, aligning with previous rumors that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will have a global release instead.
The Xiaomi 14 is rumored to launch in a single configuration, featuring 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It will be offered in three colors: Green, Black, and White, with a price tag of €1,099 (~$1,176).
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also expected to come with a single configuration, offering 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It will be available in Black and White colors, and the anticipated cost for the 14 Ultra is €1,499 (~$1,604).
We'll have to wait until Xiaomi's February 25 event to get confirmed pricing and more details. And speaking of details, leaked renders of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra have surfaced, revealing three color options: Black, White, and Silver. This suggests that it's possible the Silver variant could be exclusive to China, where the phone hasn't been introduced yet.
Moreover, there are speculations that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra may introduce a titanium variant alongside the standard aluminum frame, likely at a higher price point. The Xiaomi 14 series has high-end specifications, such as the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.
Specifically, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to deliver an impressive camera experience. Its quad-camera setup is likely to include a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor (possibly the Sony LYT-900) along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto lens, and another 50-megapixel 5x telephoto lens.
With these top-notch specs and competitive prices, the Xiaomi 14 series could become a strong competitor to the Galaxy S24 series. For reference, the 512GB Galaxy S24 Plus is priced at €1,270 (~$1,360) in Europe, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra, offering 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, comes with an asking price of around 1,569 € (~$1,690). This positions the Xiaomi 14 series as a slightly more affordable option for consumers.
Things that are NOT allowed: