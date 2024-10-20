Why wait for iPhone Slim? "iPhone 16 Light" might be what you need instead of iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16

Why wait for iPhone Slim? The super-light iPhone 16 is ahead of its time compared to the chunky iPhone 16 Pro







I don’t know about you but I’ve always believed that size matters when it comes to smartphones, and for what it’s worth, the iPhone 16 is slightly smaller than the iPhone 16 Pro . But there’s something else that might matter just as much, and that’s weight.



On paper, the iPhone 16 is about 30g lighter than the iPhone 16 Pro , which might not sound like a lot, but you should visit an Apple store and hold them to realize the difference is huge. It makes the iPhone 16 easier to hold, and a joy to carry in your pockets.



It’s no surprise Apple is gearing up for the alleged “iPhone Slim/Air” for next year. I’m telling you - light phones will be making a big splash in 2025, and in a way you can be ahead of the curve if you choose an iPhone 16 over the iPhone 16 Pro .



iPhone 16 battery life is at least as good as that of the iPhone 16 Pro (if not better)

One of the most important things people look at when buying a phone is battery life, and it’s nice to be able to say that both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro offer great endurance, which means you don’t have to shell out extra money just for that.



Recommended Stories iPhone 16 Pro might have a larger battery, but both according to our benchmarks and real-world use reports, it’s clear that the iPhone 16 lasts at least as long as the iPhone 16 Pro .



One thing I can’t do is to guarantee one of the two or both phones will have great battery life in your personal use, and that’s because this is extremely subjective. Some people spend more time on WiFi, watching videos, and some are out and about, relying heavily on data, which tends to drain more juice.



However, I will say that several tests from different sources have shown the iPhone 16 can also outlast the iPhone 16 Pro depending on your usage. So there’s that…



For what it’s worth, the two also take the same time to charge from 0-100%. So yeah - nothing “Pro” about the iPhone 16 Pro’s battery life.



Easy-to-replace battery makes iPhone 16 less annoying and more future-proof than iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 comes with a more easily repairable battery design thanks to a pretty genius design that lets you use electric current to remove the battery of the iPhone 16 . And this can turn out to be a nice bonus.



Not only is it better for the environment, but it’s also easier on your wallet if you ever need to replace the battery down the line, which you absolutely will if you keep the phone for 3-6 years.



The Pro models don’t offer this easier battery replacement, which feels like a missed opportunity. But I can see why Apple did what they did. It’s a test, folks.



Apple says iPhone 16 Pro is more powerful than iPhone 16 but is it REALLY?

The iPhone 16 series introduced Apple’s latest chips, the A18 and A18 Pro, and while, in the past, there’d be a significant difference between the regular and Pro chips, this year, they’re nearly identical in terms of performance.



Both chips are incredibly powerful and more efficient than their predecessors, and the benchmark “win” for the iPhone 16 Pro can be less than 5% depending on the task. In reality, the differences are imperceivable.



The A18 Pro has an extra GPU core, which gives it 10-15% better scores in GPU benchmarks but unless you’re doing something really intense, like editing 4K video all day or running complex 3D modeling software on your phone (?!), the regular A18 in the iPhone 16 should feel the same.



All in all, it’s awesome to see the vanilla iPhone’s SoC come so close to the Pro iPhone’s. Especially since this wasn’t the case in the past few years.



RAM matters - 8GB of RAM makes iPhone 16 just as "Pro" as iPhone 16 Pro

All that processor talk brings me to one major part of the SoC, which is RAM - a touchy subject for iPhones especially after it became clear the vanilla



Luckily, the push for AI has had a positive side effect for the vanilla iPhone 16 - both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro come with 8GB of RAM, which is a big deal - but not only because of the presence of Apple Intelligence.



It also means that your iPhone 16 should and will stay as smooth as the iPhone 16 Pro in the long run - after years of updates. And as an



Of course, day-to-day multitasking will also be smoother with 8GB of RAM instead of 6GB - apps stay open in the background for longer, and you can switch between them without having to wait for an app refresh.



iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro get the same Apple Intelligence features, and if you think that's "no big deal", you don't have an iPhone 15

Speaking of AI, Apple is still in the process of rolling out “Apple Intelligence” features, and the great news is that both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro are set to get the same AI tricks, at the same time. No iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro situation here.



Whether it’s improved Siri capabilities, AI-powered photo editing, or smarter app interactions, both phones will benefit equally from these features. There’s no need to go for the Pro model just to get the latest AI magic.



It’s insane but iPhone 16 gets the same amount of storage as the iPhone 16 Pro , and that’s the worst/best news depending on who you are



For better or worse, both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro start with 128GB of storage, which is rather shocking because the



It really makes you wonder why Apple didn’t give the smaller Pro model more storage, but in any case, the positive news is that this makes the vanilla iPhone 16 an even better deal. In a twisted Apple way of making one thing worse rather than making two better.



Not only for "professionals": As awful/amazing as it is, Apple's new “Camera Control” button is for everybody

And now, to the most touchy subject of/on/about the iPhone 16 series - literally and figuratively.



Apple introduced a new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 series, and the shocking news was that this seemingly pro-grade hardware upgrade came to the non-Pro iPhones too. However, whether you find this button useful or not is a whole different story.



In fact, most people who’ve tried using the Camera Control for taking pictures have found it to be way more complicated than it should be, and prefer using the screen controls. Including me.



In a nutshell, this could’ve been an awesome pro-grade hardware upgrade, which Apple was (surprisingly) generous to add to the vanilla iPhone 16 . But the “camera control” feature of the Camera Control button sort of… sucks.



The good news is that Apple is planning to use the button for triggering AI features in the future, so I’m sure it will pay off in the future.



Don't be fooled by the extra microphones - iPhone 16 Pro's super-handy "Audio Mix" feature is on the iPhone 16 too

Both the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models also come with Apple's new Audio Mix features, which improve sound capture and mixing for video and audio recordings. All Audio Mix modes like In-frame, which isolates your voice from your (loud) environment. are available on both phones.



Now, the Pro model has four microphones, while the regular iPhone 16 has only two, but I’d say that unless you're a “pro-grade” podcaster or filmmaker, you won’t notice much difference in everyday use.



Both models offer class-leading audio quality, so this alone isn’t a reason to go Pro.



Colors, colors, color - the blue and black iPhone 16 are my favorite (and most obvious) reasons to choose the standard iPhone 16 over the Pro

Finally, let’s talk design for a second. In fact, this might be my favorite reason to choose the iPhone 16 over the iPhone 16 Pro .



It’s really quite simple - I got to play around with all iPhone 16 models in all colors, and the Pro models looked super boring.



The Pro models are limited to more traditional, muted colors, while the iPhone 16 lineup gives you vibrant, eye-catching options. In fact, my favorite would be the Ultramarine blue/purple, which is shocking since I hate blue phones. But seriously, this color is unique.



Not to mention, the black of the iPhone 16 looks black-er than the one of the iPhone 16 Pro , which makes it my second favorite color - it’s SO badass.



iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro - $200 less for dropping the 5x zoom camera and ProMotion screen might be a great deal for many people

In the end, while the iPhone 16 Pro might have a few extra perks, the iPhone 16 offers nearly all the same great features at a lower price.



And while I’d probably go for the Pro model due to the 5x zoom camera, I believe, for most people, the standard iPhone 16 is more than enough - especially given how similar it is to the iPhone 16 Pro this year.



Of course, the most compelling reason to choose the iPhone 16 over the 16 Pro is the price. The iPhone 16 is simply more affordable, and when you consider how many of the core features are the same, it’s hard to justify the extra cost of the Pro models unless you really need that 120Hz display or the 5x zoom camera.



Apart from the refresh rate, the display technology and brightness is the same on both phones, while 5x zoom aside, the rest of the camera experience is more similar than ever before. In fact, iPhone 16 offers 2x sensor-crop zoom, and Macro mode - another feature, which used to be reserved for the Pro model.



