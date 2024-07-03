Here's why the iPhone 16 Pro should not grow in size
There's a thing that shouldn't grow in size, yet it most likely will: yup, I'm talking about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro!
Once again, it's that time of year: rumors about the next iPhone are pouring in. The star of Summer 2024 is, of course, the upcoming iPhone 16 line.
I'll leave aside all the good things that are surrounding the next big thing from Cupertino and focus on a particular rumor that bugs me.
Why? Well, let's see!
So, according to the aforementioned leak, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will maintain their respective 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays.
However, the iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen, up from the previous model's 6.1 inches. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will see an increase in screen size from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.
Of course, Apple hasn't officially confirmed these details yet, but it's likely that the leaks would turn out to be true. Avid PhoneArena readers surely remember how at the end of May 2023, the reputable Ross Young (co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants), hinted at the iPhone going bigger in 2024.
What's more, another prominent leaker, Majin Bu on X showed the alleged screen protectors for the iPhone 16 line.
This leads me to my next point.
What's the story so far
Disclaimer: I have nothing against the idea of the Pro Max going larger. After all, that's what the "Max" is all about. If users want their phone to make them feel like Jamie Oliver holding a pan, well, so be it: they too have to have their needs fulfilled.
iPhone 16 screen protector pic.twitter.com/tgptOL50HL— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) June 28, 2024
As you can see, this is yet another confirmation about the possibility of the iPhone 16 Pro going bigger.
Wait, isn't more actually better?
The iPhone 15 Pro Max should be the only Pro that's getting bigger! | Image credit - PhoneArena
That’s been one of my mantras – focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex: you have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it’s worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains.
Steve Jobs, May 25 1998
Yes, I'm using a Steve Jobs quote here. Wink-wink, Apple.
If you look at things from the "Hey, I'm getting a bigger screen, that's better, because it's… bigger!", it's probably because you dig large mobile displays.
You know, it's not just about that eerie empty white-walled living room with pretentious, sleek, straight-lined furniture and huge windows. It's not about having the absolute minimum set of clothes or shoes, either.
Many phone users actually like small(er) phones. That's because they like to keep things simple. They don't need a larger phone, because they watch all their soap operas on the TV. They don't need that ultimate gaming experience, because they have a PlayStation console, or like throwing darts in the pub around the corner.
Some people are just sick of standing in front of screens all day long and don't want to get sucked into the digital world (yes, the large phone displays are tempting and inviting).
Overall, people who rock small phones appreciate the compact form factor and they have a pretty good argument about choosing a phone in the 5- to 6-inch display domain:
My pocket, my choice!
Hey, we can't be discussing phones that are going to get larger without the notorious Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra.
By no means the Zenfone 11 Ultra is a bad phone! It packs a cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an ample 12GB of RAM, and a substantial 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, it boasts a large 5,500mAh battery that supports ultra-fast 65W wired charging and reliable 15W wireless charging.
However, it doesn't – and cannot – offer the thing what made the Zenfone 9 and 10 popular: the compact form factor.
Eh, such are the times: things are so messy, even phones are inflating…
I find the iPhone 16 Pro's enlargement unnecessary, to put it mildly.
Why? Do I disdain large phones and restrain myself from laying a finger on them? Quite the contrary: I happen to be fascinated by what mobile photography has to offer. As you know, the cutting-edge camera-centric handsets are not by any means compact or tiny.
However, I do happen to think that we as a civilization are heading towards a foldable revolution. The flip-style phones will be a hit, but the real deal – in my humble opinion – are going to be book style foldables. You just wait and see: when they become affordable enough, you can kiss the "traditional" smartphones goodbye.
However, there's a thing called minimalism. It has to do with owning only essential devices that provide significant value and utility. This means, simply put, "quality over quantity".
The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra went on the juice, as well
The Zenfone 11 Ultra grew in size! | Image credit - Asus
Hey, we can't be discussing phones that are going to get larger without the notorious Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra.
You know, the same phone that grew in size shockingly back in March, when it got announced:
- Zenfone 9: 5.9-inch display
- Zenfone 10: 5.92-inch display
- Zenfone 11 Ultra: 6.78-inch display
By no means the Zenfone 11 Ultra is a bad phone! It packs a cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an ample 12GB of RAM, and a substantial 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, it boasts a large 5,500mAh battery that supports ultra-fast 65W wired charging and reliable 15W wireless charging.
However, it doesn't – and cannot – offer the thing what made the Zenfone 9 and 10 popular: the compact form factor.
Eh, such are the times: things are so messy, even phones are inflating…
Anyway, we're all going to use foldables soon!
This tri-folding screen is absolutely real!
I find the iPhone 16 Pro's enlargement unnecessary, to put it mildly.
Why? Do I disdain large phones and restrain myself from laying a finger on them? Quite the contrary: I happen to be fascinated by what mobile photography has to offer. As you know, the cutting-edge camera-centric handsets are not by any means compact or tiny.
However, I do happen to think that we as a civilization are heading towards a foldable revolution. The flip-style phones will be a hit, but the real deal – in my humble opinion – are going to be book style foldables. You just wait and see: when they become affordable enough, you can kiss the "traditional" smartphones goodbye.
Until that happens, why not have an iPhone Pro that's not a pale imitation of a Pro Max?
