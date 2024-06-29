Leaked screen protectors show off the new screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max





Of course, Apple has yet to officially reveal this information; most likely it won't until early September when it holds its annual iPhone event. Considering that highly accurate leaker Ross Young, co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was telling us to expect a 6.9-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro Max back in May of 2023 , this rumor seems to be very close to being legit.









iPhone 16 screen protector pic.twitter.com/tgptOL50HL — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) June 28, 2024

Young's earlier roadmap calls for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus to get similar screen increases to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively although that was before reports leaked about a new iPhone "Slim" model that would be priced above the iPhone 17 Pro Max and replace the iPhone 17 Plus.

Let's back up a little. Another leaker who goes by the username of Majin Bu on "X," posted a tweet today that showed four tempered glass screen protectors for the upcoming iPhone 16 line with the measurement under each screen protector. Based on the tweet, this year's displays will weigh in exactly as suspected with a 6.1-inch screen for the iPhone 16 , a 6.7-inch display for the iPhone 16 Plus, a 6.3-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro , and a 6.9-inch screen for the iPhone 16 Pro Max .



