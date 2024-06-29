Leaked screen protectors show off the new screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max
We've known for some time now that
iPhone 16 screen protector pic.twitter.com/tgptOL50HL— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) June 28, 2024 " class="external" target="_blank">Apple was planning to increase the screen sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro series. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will continue to sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens respectively. But the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to carry a 6.3-inch display compared to the previous 6.1-inch glass on the Pro model. The glass on the front of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will also get a .2-inch increase to 6.9 inches.
Of course, Apple has yet to officially reveal this information; most likely it won't until early September when it holds its annual iPhone event. Considering that highly accurate leaker Ross Young, co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was telling us to expect a 6.9-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro Max back in May of 2023, this rumor seems to be very close to being legit.
Young's earlier roadmap calls for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus to get similar screen increases to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively although that was before reports leaked about a new iPhone "Slim" model that would be priced above the iPhone 17 Pro Max and replace the iPhone 17 Plus.
Let's back up a little. Another leaker who goes by the username of Majin Bu on "X," posted a tweet today that showed four tempered glass screen protectors for the upcoming iPhone 16 line with the measurement under each screen protector. Based on the tweet, this year's displays will weigh in exactly as suspected with a 6.1-inch screen for the iPhone 16, a 6.7-inch display for the iPhone 16 Plus, a 6.3-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro, and a 6.9-inch screen for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
While iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max owners can decide for themselves whether they did the wrong thing by not waiting for the larger screens that will be released this year, you have to feel sorry for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus owners who will miss out on all of the Apple Intelligence AI features because they fall 2GB of RAM short from being able to support Apple Intelligence on their phones.
