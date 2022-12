Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)

A spoiler-free conclusion

After all, how are you going to get immersed into your favorite game or movie, if the sound is all tinny, quiet or screechy? Even if your phone's display is big and gorgeous, the audio quality is next in line to make or break the experience.Well, with that in mind, we took some of the most popular, coolest phones that came out this year, and I tried to guess which one is which blindfolded, purely by the way it sounds! The rules are simple – if I guess wrong, I have to drink a shot of flavorless vodka, which basically smells and tastes like poison. So, great stuff! The perfect party game for phone enthusiasts, no?We have the iPhone 14 Pro Max , the Pixel 7 Pro , the Galaxy S22 Ultra , the Galaxy Z Fold 4 , and just for good measure – the gaming-oriented ROG Phone 6 Pro , with its beefy dual front-firing speakers.Indeed, some of those phones have great speakers, others – not so much. I think I'm pretty familiar with them, but who knows? Let's find out!Watch the video to find out which phone won my heart through my ears, just as a loved one can win your heart through your stomach, but in short – it's not the one I would've bet on.