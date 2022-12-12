Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)

Editorials Audio
1
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22
Hello, and welcome to the end of 2022! Nowadays we use our phones for everything – including gaming, watching movies and watching videos… So it's not just their display that matters, but their speaker quality too!

After all, how are you going to get immersed into your favorite game or movie, if the sound is all tinny, quiet or screechy? Even if your phone's display is big and gorgeous, the audio quality is next in line to make or break the experience.

Well, with that in mind, we took some of the most popular, coolest phones that came out this year, and I tried to guess which one is which blindfolded, purely by the way it sounds! The rules are simple – if I guess wrong, I have to drink a shot of flavorless vodka, which basically smells and tastes like poison. So, great stuff! The perfect party game for phone enthusiasts, no?

We have the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Pixel 7 Pro, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and just for good measure – the gaming-oriented ROG Phone 6 Pro, with its beefy dual front-firing speakers.

Indeed, some of those phones have great speakers, others – not so much. I think I'm pretty familiar with them, but who knows? Let's find out!



A spoiler-free conclusion


Watch the video to find out which phone won my heart through my ears, just as a loved one can win your heart through your stomach, but in short – it's not the one I would've bet on.

And certain phones, notably the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, definitely blast out way better sound than I expected, judging by its predecessors. So a formal apology to Galaxy S22 Ultra fans is in order! Sorry friends, this phone is indeed close to perfect. But a different Samsung phone, one that has some clearly unfair advantages, is the best one in my eyes, and not just in terms of sound quality.

Leave a comment below and share your thoughts – do you think you would've won all guesses if you were blindfolded and listening to these phones? And do you know of any other phones with particularly great sound you'd like to recommend to your fellow tech enthusiasts?

Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Is this the perfect smartphone camera? 1-inch sensor phone with Leica colors dominates iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Is this the perfect smartphone camera? 1-inch sensor phone with Leica colors dominates iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second

Popular stories

Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount
Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at an outrageously good price with store credit on top
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at an outrageously good price with store credit on top
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless