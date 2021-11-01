WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones today, check out if yours is one of them

WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones today, check out if yours is one of them0
“Note: WhatsApp will no longer support Android phones running OS 4.0.4 and older on November 1, 2021. Please switch to a supported device or save your chat history before then. Learn how in this article.”
iPhone users running iOS 10 or newer are safe and sound and won’t be affected by this phaseout. Here’s how to check your OS version on iOS and Android.
How to find the software version on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod
- Unlock your device
- Launch the Settings app
- Navigate to General
- Tab on About
- Check out what’s written next to Software version
How to find the software version of your Android phone
- Unlock your phone
- Find and launch the Settings app
- You can locate it inside your apps drawer or
- access it from the notification shade by tapping on the cogwheel icon
- Navigate to About phone or About Device
- Scroll down to Android version
Alternatively, you can check this list of 52 popular devices, which will lose WhatsApp access as of today - November 1st, 2021:
- Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy SII
- Galaxy S3 mini
- Galaxy Xcover 2
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Ace 2
- Lucid 2
- Optimus F7
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L3 II Dual
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L5
- Best L5 II
- Optimus L5 Dual
- Best L3 II
- Optimus L7
- Optimus L7 II Dual
- Best L7 II
- Optimus F6, Enact
- Optimus L4 II Dual
- Optimus F3
- Best L4 II
- Best L2 II
- Optimus Nitro HD
- Optimus 4X HD
- Optimus F3Q
- ZTE V956
- Grand X Quad V987
- Grand Memo
- Xperia Miro
- Xperia Neo L
- Xperia Arc S
- Alcatel
- Ascend G740
- Ascend Mate
- Ascend D Quad XL
- Ascend D1 Quad XL
- Ascend P1 S
- Ascend D2
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- Lenovo A820
- UMi X2
- Run F1
- THL W8
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone 6S Plus
Some of the listed devices can still be upgraded to a newer version of their respective operating system. Normally, you should’ve received the update by now but you can also check out if it’s available manually.
How to manually check for updates on an Android phone
- Open your phone's Settings app.
- Near the bottom, tap System
- Then select System update.
- The phone will check for software updates.
- If there’s a new version of your operating system, it’ll pop up here - tap on it and follow the instructions to download and install it.
How to manually update your iPhone, iPad, or iPod
- You need to plug in your device and connect to the internet.
- Go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update.
- If there’s a newer version of your operating system, it’ll pop up here
- If you see two software update options available, choose the one that you want to install.
- Tap Install Now or if you see a Download and Install button instead, tap on it to download the update, then enter your passcode, and after that tap Install Now.
