WhatsApp will stop working on millions of phones today, check out if yours is one of them

“Note: WhatsApp will no longer support Android phones running OS 4.0.4 and older on November 1, 2021. Please switch to a supported device or save your chat history before then. Learn how in this article.”

How to find the software version on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod

Unlock your device Launch the Settings app Navigate to General Tab on About Check out what’s written next to Software version

How to find the software version of your Android phone

Unlock your phone Find and launch the Settings app You can locate it inside your apps drawer or access it from the notification shade by tapping on the cogwheel icon Navigate to About phone or About Device Scroll down to Android version

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Best L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Best L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Best L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Best L4 II

Best L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Alcatel

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Run F1

THL W8

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

How to manually check for updates on an Android phone

Open your phone's Settings app. Near the bottom, tap System Then select System update. The phone will check for software updates. If there’s a new version of your operating system, it’ll pop up here - tap on it and follow the instructions to download and install it.

How to manually update your iPhone, iPad, or iPod

You need to plug in your device and connect to the internet. Go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update. If there’s a newer version of your operating system, it’ll pop up here If you see two software update options available, choose the one that you want to install. Tap Install Now or if you see a Download and Install button instead, tap on it to download the update, then enter your passcode, and after that tap Install Now.





A couple of days ago, WhatsApp confirmed that some Android phones will lose access to the app on November 1st, 2021 . This was actually discovered on one of WhatsApp’s support pages, describing supported Android devices. Here’s the short note, posted on the official website:Now, the day has quickly come, and millions of people will lose access to the popular app. There are basically two options - one is to update the software and move to a newer version of Android (4.1 or newer) or buy a new phone.iPhone users running iOS 10 or newer are safe and sound and won’t be affected by this phaseout. Here’s how to check your OS version on iOS and Android.Alternatively, you can check this list of 52 popular devices, which will lose WhatsApp access as of today - November 1st, 2021:Some of the listed devices can still be upgraded to a newer version of their respective operating system. Normally, you should’ve received the update by now but you can also check out if it’s available manually.