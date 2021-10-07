How to update your AirPods to the latest firmware

Here are the three steps you need to follow:

First, you need to make sure your AirPods or AirPods Pro are in their case. The AirPods Max do not have a charging case, so just plug them in via Lightning cable. After you’ve made sure your AirPods are in their charging case, you need to connect the charging case itself to a wired or wireless charger. This could either be wired charging via Lightning cable or wireless charging, whichever is more convenient to you at the moment. The final step is to move your iPhone or iPad near your AirPods with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on and paired, and the smartphone or tablet itself connected to the internet. Unfortunately, there is no manual way to install the new AirPods firmware on your earbuds, so the accessory must stay close to your iPhone or iPad. Then you will need to wait for the firmware version to change in Settings in order to make sure you have the latest one. But how do you do that exactly?





How to check the firmware version of your AirPods

The latest firmware version for the AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max as of October 7 is called ‘4A400’. For example, my AirPods Pro were at firmware version 3E751. Like I mentioned earlier, it took around 10 minutes on the charger for my earbuds to get the updated firmware. Here is what you should do to check which version you’re at:The first thing you should do is go into Settings on your iPhone or iPad. After that, you should go into the ‘About’ tab.When you’re in the ‘About’ tab, an AirPods option appears under the Carrier Lock (iPhone) or EID (Wi-Fi only iPads) section. But this option is there only when your iPhone is connected to your AirPods. If you don’t see the option, open the lid of your AirPods’ charging case while the earbuds are in there and the option will appear.After the AirPods option appears, you should tap on it. The AirPods menu includes information about their model number, serial number, hardware, and firmware version. Check the firmware version and see if it is the latest one. If not you should follow the previous steps for updating the AirPods’ firmware.