How to move the iOS 15 Safari address bar back on top
So much so, that Apple reversed its decision in the latest iOS 15 beta 6 update to say that "the bottom tab bar has been redesigned to appear below page content. An option to show the address bar at the top is also available." Why?
This crazy turn of events where Apple thinks one thing right for the user and they don't agree to the extent that Apple backs down is not unprecedented, as it has reversed some controversial decisions before.
How to turn off the floating Safari address/search bar in iOS 15
- Settings > Safari > Single Tab (instead of Tab Bar)
- From Safari settings > Show top address bar
We did it everyone:— Federico Viticci (@viticci) August 17, 2021
Safari in iOS 15 beta 6 features a new address bar at the bottom that sits below page content. A toolbar with buttons is back.
And we can put the address bar back at the top again pic.twitter.com/dbCvauXoDy