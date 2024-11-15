WhatsApp is about to get more colorful as it tests themed icons for contacts and group chats

Get ready for a splash of color on WhatsApp. The popular messaging app is working on a new feature that will introduce themed icons for contacts and group chats . This means that instead of the plain gray icons we're used to, we'll soon see vibrant colors that make it easier to identify our chats at a glance.





This update is part of WhatsApp's larger effort to revamp the app's visual design. They've already been working on a theme feature that lets users choose the main color of the app, with options like a sleek black theme for light mode and a white accent color for dark mode. Now, with the addition of themed icons, WhatsApp is taking another step towards a more modern and visually appealing interface.





These new themed icons will be especially useful for contacts and groups that don't have profile photos. For example, if a contact hasn't set a profile picture or has chosen to hide it for privacy reasons, WhatsApp will automatically display a distinct themed icon for that contact. This will make it much easier to tell contacts apart, even if they have similar names or no photo at all. Think of it like the colorful icons in your phone's address book - each contact gets a unique color, making them easy to spot in a long list.









The same goes for group chats and communities. It can be tough to differentiate between multiple groups with the same name, especially if they haven't set a group icon. The themed icons will solve this problem by using different colors and designs to help users quickly identify each group. No more squinting at the chat list trying to figure out which group is which.





I think this is a fantastic update. It's a small change, but it will make a big difference in how we use WhatsApp. I'm always looking for ways to make my phone more visually appealing, and this is definitely a step in the right direction.