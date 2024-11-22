Voice message transcripts are finally coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp's new voice message transcripts feature | Image credits: WhatsApp

Set up now

Wait for Wi-Fi

Another important thing worth mentioning is that you shouldn’t 100 percent rely on this feature, as WhatsApp says it’s possible that voice message transcripts are inaccurate.According to WhatsApp, transcripts will be rolled out globally over the coming weeks with a few select languages to start. The messaging app confirmed plans to add more languages over the coming months, but no other details have been provided.Currently, only four languages are supported: English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian. Keep in mind that when you enable voice message transcripts for the first time and choose your transcript language, you’ll also have to choose when you’d like to download the language by tapping “” or “.”