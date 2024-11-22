Voice message transcripts are finally coming to WhatsApp
WhatsApp is getting yet another useful feature in the coming weeks, the ability to transcribe voice messages. The messaging app has just announced the users will soon be able to transcribe texts received from friends and family if they’re in a loud place and can’t listen to them or the voice message is too long.
It’s worth mentioning that transcripts will be generated directly on your device, which means no one else, not even WhatsApp, will be able to hear or read the messages you receive.
In order to use the new feature, you’ll have to navigate to Settings / Chats / Voice message transcripts and enable transcriptions. Don’t forget to select your transcript language too. WhatsApp users can transcribe a voice message by long pressing on the message and tapping on “transcribe.”
WhatsApp explains that voice message transcripts might take a moment to become available, but if you receive a “Transcript unavailable” error, you might have one of the issues described below:
- Your transcript language setting doesn’t match the language of the voice message.
- Some words aren’t recognized, possibly due to background noise.
- The voice message language isn't supported.
WhatsApp's new voice message transcripts feature | Image credits: WhatsApp
Another important thing worth mentioning is that you shouldn’t 100 percent rely on this feature, as WhatsApp says it’s possible that voice message transcripts are inaccurate.
Currently, only four languages are supported: English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian. Keep in mind that when you enable voice message transcripts for the first time and choose your transcript language, you’ll also have to choose when you’d like to download the language by tapping “Set up now” or “Wait for Wi-Fi.”
According to WhatsApp, transcripts will be rolled out globally over the coming weeks with a few select languages to start. The messaging app confirmed plans to add more languages over the coming months, but no other details have been provided.
