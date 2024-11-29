Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
WhatsApp makes sharing channels easier with a new QR code feature

Apps
Earlier this year, we got wind that WhatsApp was working on a new QR code feature to make accessing channels super easy. Well, now, it looks like the most popular messaging app in the world is bringing that feature to life.

A recent report reveals that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.24.25.7, is introducing a new feature that lets users scan QR codes to view and follow channels.



As you can see from the screenshot, in the newest beta, WhatsApp users can test out the new feature for sharing channels through QR codes. If you're one of the users who already have access, getting the QR code for a channel is easy:

  1. Just open the channel.
  2. Tap on the sharing options in the top bar.
  3. Select the QR code option.

Once it's generated, you can effortlessly invite others to follow the channel with just a quick scan. The feature should roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

In my opinion, QR codes are a way smoother way to share not only channels but everything compared to "old-school" links. To be honest, I always go for a QR code if it's an option — especially as an iOS user (copying and pasting on iOS can be a real pain, but let's save that rant for another time), so hopefully the feature will roll out on iOS as well.

So, with this new feature, instead of messing around with copying links and sending them through texts or emails, you can just flash a QR code on your screen and let others scan it. This works perfectly in face-to-face situations where people can quickly scan and skip all the extra steps. Once scanned, the code takes them straight to the channel, where they can check out the content and follow it with a single tap.

In other WhatsApp updates, voice message transcripts are finally making their way to the app. And that's not all — WhatsApp is turning up the color with a new test feature that adds themed icons for contacts and group chats.
