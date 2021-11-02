WhatsApp for iOS beta users get improved picture-in-picture interface

WhatsApp for iOS gets a new PiP interface

The new control bar iOS users will be getting on WhatsApp will allow moving the PiP view easily. Additionally, it also brings some helpful shortcuts, like the possibility to end the video or full-screen mode. The new feature will slowly roll out to the public and for now, it's only available for WhatsApp beta testers.







"WhatsApp from Meta"

To reflect the change of Facebook's company name, WhatsApp's branding will be changed from "WhatsApp from Facebook" to "WhatsApp from Meta".







Other recent improvements in WhatsApp

