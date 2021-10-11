A Community feature for WhatsApp is reportedly in the works

WhatsApp Community: a feature in the works

Descriptions of features in the code also point to the possibility these two features will coexist in a future version of the app. Keep in mind that the APK teardown doesn't mean this feature will end up being a part of a future update because it is still not implemented or even tested and developers may decide to remove it.



WhatsApp features currently in development to look forward to









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up