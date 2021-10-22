WhatsApp has a new picture-in-picture UI

WhatsApp has a new picture-in-picture UI0
Apparently, there’s a new and redesigned version of the picture-in-picture feature, which lets you watch video links shared with you via the app. The change is purely cosmetical, though - the old version had the controls for play/pause, share, go fullscreen inside the video window, while the redesigned UI introduces a control bar.
It’s pretty self-explanatory - now all the controls for the picture-in-picture videos are placed in a grey strip below the video itself. No changes to the functionality have been made. Nevertheless, having the controls outside of the PiP box should slightly improve the viewing experience.
The redesigned PiP UI is available only in the beta version of the app but it will probably roll out to the stable release in the near future.
You may also like: