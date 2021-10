WhatsApp has a new picture-in-picture UI

You may also like:

There’s a new WhatsApp update submitted through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the app version to 2.21.22.3. As always, the guys at WaBetaInfo dissected the software package in search of new features. Here’s what they found.Apparently, there’s a new and redesigned version of the picture-in-picture feature, which lets you watch video links shared with you via the app. The change is purely cosmetical, though - the old version had the controls for play/pause, share, go fullscreen inside the video window, while the redesigned UI introduces a control bar.It’s pretty self-explanatory - now all the controls for the picture-in-picture videos are placed in a grey strip below the video itself. No changes to the functionality have been made. Nevertheless, having the controls outside of the PiP box should slightly improve the viewing experience.The previous limitations to PiP in WhatsApp still apply in the new version of the UI - you can use links from YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, as well as ShareChat and Streamable. The feature works with video calls as well.The redesigned PiP UI is available only in the beta version of the app but it will probably roll out to the stable release in the near future.