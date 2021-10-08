WhatsApp beta for iOS brings the long-awaited end-to-end encrypted backups

End-to-end encrypted backups on WhatsApp for iOS are now rolling out to beta testers

WhatsApp beta version 2.21.200.14 is bringing the more secure backup option to some of the testers of the popular messaging app. With end-to-end encryption for the backups, you will be able to protect your data from everyone, including Apple, Facebook, and WhatsApp itself.



If you want to see if you're one of the beta testers that have received the feature (not all beta testers have it for now), you can check from WhatsApp Settings > Chat > Chat Backup. You will have a toggle for "End-to-end Encrypted Backup". If you have it and you've activated it, you can disable the iPhone backup for WhatsApp, as the one iCloud does to your WhatsApp chat is not end-to-end encrypted. You can do so from iPhone settings > iCloud > Manage Store > Backup, where you can scroll down to find "WhatsApp" and disable it.







End-to-end encrypted backups for WhatsApp

Other recent WhatsApp features that improve the user experience

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up