WhatsApp dropping iOS support for certain iPhone models
Starting in May of next year Meta’s messaging service WhatsApp is dropping support for Apple devices still running iOS versions lower than 15.1. If you’re using an older iPhone you’ve probably already received a notification about this already. But if you haven’t, it might be time to start considering an upgrade.
Considering the fact that the iPhone 6 came out a decade ago this shouldn’t really surprise anyone. There are very few people still using one of those phones and Meta simply can’t keep supporting such ancient devices.
WhatsApp currently supports iOS 12 but will drop support for it and any succeeding iOS versions up until iOS 15.1 on May 5, 2025. iPhone models affected by this change are:
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
Not only does that use up valuable resources making apps compatible with older hardware but it also limits how much an app can be improved. Understandably, an iPhone 5s will not be able to run the same number of complex tasks as an iPhone 16. Also the diminishing number of users eventually makes support for older hardware way less lucrative.
Image credit — WABetaInfo
If you’re still rocking one of the aforementioned phones and want to stick with iOS you might want to consider the modern revamped iPhone SE rumored to launch next year. Not only is it going to be a lot more budget friendly than the flagships but it will also look like a modern smartphone now. Apple is reportedly ditching the outdated iPhone 8 body and going with the iPhone 14 body instead.
You’ve got a few months to get yourself a new iPhone and I’d also suggest giving Android a try. The Galaxy S25 phones are expected to launch early next year and the Pixel 9 phones are also well worth a look. If you’ve always been curious about the other side, now’s the time to dive in.
Either way, both operating systems are found on some of the best phones worth buying today.
In addition, the new iPhone SE is also said to support Apple Intelligence: the company’s latest venture that it is marketing heavily. Furthermore, even the SE models get at least five years of software support — though Apple usually goes further than that — so you’ll be good for a long time.
