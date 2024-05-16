WhatsApp could add a new sticker-related feature very soon
WhatsApp is testing new features all the time, but the best news is many users have access to new functionalities if they’re willing to enroll in the beta program. One such new feature will make it easier to find stickers and sticker packs in WhatsApp.
Spotted recently by WABetaInfo, the feature adds a text field to the sticker keyboard, allowing users to search for stickers from the dedicated store by simply writing what they’re looking for.
The ability to search for stickers is a continuation of the work that WhatsApp has been putting into making stickers one of the app’s highlights. A few updates ago, WhatsApp released a feature that introduces new sticker creation shortcuts, allowing users to generate personalized and AI-powered stickers.
The newly discovered sticker-related feature is likely to be rolled out to everyone in the coming weeks since it doesn’t seem to be too complicated to implement. Hopefully, it will be available on both iOS and Android platforms.
This works both for individual stickers and packs, but the new feature has only been spotted in the Android version of WhatsApp beta for the time being. Specifically, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.5 includes this feature, but since it’s still in development, it might not show up for beta testers yet.
