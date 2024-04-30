WhatsApp on iOS and Android will soon tell you which of your contacts have been online recently

"Recently Online" view in WhatsApp beta for iOS | Credit: WaBetaInfo





The potential benefit of the new feature is obviously increased user engagement. People might be more inclined to reach out if they can see that a contact has just been on the app. This subtle nudge is a common tactic used by social media platforms to keep users connected for longer periods, encouraging them to interact more frequently with others.However, keep in mind that the "Recently Online" feature is currently undergoing testing with a small group of iOS beta users. However, it appears likely that this functionality will become broadly available to all iOS WhatsApp users in the near future. It's worth noting that a similar feature was recently rolled out for Android beta testers, indicating WhatsApp's intent to roll this out across both platforms.