Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

WhatsApp on iOS and Android will soon tell you which of your contacts have been online recently

By
0comments
iOS Android Apps
WhatsApp on iOS and Android will soon tell you which of your contacts have been online recently
WhatsApp, the popular Meta chat app, is testing a new feature with a selection of iOS beta users that could soon become available to all iOS users. The new addition, called "Recently Online", gives you a sneak peek into which of their contacts have recently been active on the app.

Make no mistake — this feature won't give you a real-time view of everyone who's currently logged into WhatsApp. Instead, when you go to start a new chat or make a call, you'll see a list of the contacts who have been on the app recently. This could be a handy way to get a sense of who might be available for a quick conversation, giving you some insight before you decide to start a chat.

According to WaBetaInfo, the website that discovered the feature in the beta version of the app, your existing privacy settings will also apply to the "Recently Online" list. So, anyone who hides their "Last Seen" or online status in WhatsApp settings won't be visible to you in this list, ensuring your own privacy preferences still influence your experience.

WhatsApp on iOS and Android will soon tell you which of your contacts have been online recently
"Recently Online" view in WhatsApp beta for iOS | Credit: WaBetaInfo

The potential benefit of the new feature is obviously increased user engagement. People might be more inclined to reach out if they can see that a contact has just been on the app. This subtle nudge is a common tactic used by social media platforms to keep users connected for longer periods, encouraging them to interact more frequently with others.

However, keep in mind that the "Recently Online" feature is currently undergoing testing with a small group of iOS beta users. However, it appears likely that this functionality will become broadly available to all iOS WhatsApp users in the near future. It's worth noting that a similar feature was recently rolled out for Android beta testers, indicating WhatsApp's intent to roll this out across both platforms.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless