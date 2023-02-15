Newest version of WhatsApp on Android introduces competitive new features

WhatsApp has been hard at work lately adding features in order to compete with the likes of Signal and Telegram. However, there are a few new features already making their way to the Android app, including one that is still in the beta testing phase.





The version in question is 2.23.3.77, which has an update date of February 13th, and lists the below new features:





You can now add captions when sending documents

Added support for longer group subjects and descriptions to better describe your group

You can now send up to 100 photos / videos at once (vs. 30 previously)

You can now create personalized avatars and use them as stickers and profile photos. Go to Settings > Avatar to get started.













However, there is one rumored upcoming feature that has not yet made it out of beta: Disappearing Messages. The ephemeral message feature, made popular initially by Snapchat, is currently only available in the beta version of the app. Additionally, the beta version also includes a "Kept Messages" folder, which is meant to store the disappearing messages you prefer to keep indefinitely. Sadly, the beta version of WhatsApp for Android is currently full and not accepting new registrations.

The most prominent and useful one of all the aforementioned features, at least to me, happens to be the increase in the number of photos and videos that can be sent all at once within a conversation. Going from 30 to 100 is quite the leap and hopefully enough for even the most active photographers.



