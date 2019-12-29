Take a look at some of the new features coming to WhatsApp in 2020
Remember when Snapchat was known for its self-destructing messages? The app's first appearance on PhoneArena came on May 7th, 2012 after being the subject of a story in The New York Times. Since these messages often contained X-rated images, Apple originally put a warning on the app's App Store listing that recommended Snapchat for those 12 and older. It also warned users of "mild sexual content or nudity." Of course, Snapchat went on to develop the first "Stories" feature which has since been copied more successfully by Instagram and others. It also created the Lenses feature that uses AR to turn you into a slice of pizza or a puppy.
A new feature for WhatsApp could save you from being Catfished
If you've ever watched Catfish the TV Show, you've seen host Nev Schulman use reverse image search to check the legitimacy of a photo. This is supposedly coming to WhatsApp next year although it is still being tested. Users will be able to conduct a reverse image search on a photo sent using WhatsApp, which will search for the source of the image using Google.
Keep in mind that there is no guarantee that any of these features will be found on WhatsApp next year, or at any time.
Facebook closed on its purchase of WhatsApp in October 2014; because the value of Facebook's stock rose after the deal was agreed to, the purchase price came to an amount over $21 billion. Since Facebook doesn't break out data for its individual apps, the latest information from this year shows that WhatsApp has approximately 1.6 billion monthly active users. That makes it the third most widely used social platform after Facebook and YouTube and the number one global messaging app. WhatsApp has more users than rivals such as Facebook Messenger (1.3 billion MAUs), WeChat (1.112 billion), and Instagram (1 billion).
If you're looking for a secure messaging app, you can install WhatsApp on your iOS device or download it on your Android device.
1 Comment
1. Charlie2k
Posts: 166; Member since: Jan 11, 2016
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):