iOS Android Software updates Apps

Android, iOS versions of WhatsApp close to adding Dark Mode

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 24, 2019, 7:40 PM
Android, iOS versions of WhatsApp close to adding Dark Mode
Raise your hand if you've heard this before: the Android version of messaging app WhatsApp will soon be adding a Dark Mode. Back in March, WhatsApp tested this feature by allowing Dark Mode to be used on the setting pages only. And the background was more of a dark gray than black, which is a big deal as we will now explain. You see, Dark Mode reverses the typical UI; instead of showing black text on a searing white background which can strain eyes (especially at night or in a dark room), content in Dark Mode is shown as white text on a black background. Not only is this less irritating to the user's eyes, there is also another reason to enable Dark Mode.

Those using a handset with an AMOLED display can save some battery life by turning on Dark Mode. That is because the color black is created on an OLED panel by turning off the pixels in the appropriate areas. Pixels that are turned off do not draw on a phone's battery. Cool, eh? But (and this is a big but), if the background isn't exactly black but is a dark gray, the battery life-saving aspect of Dark Mode is voided.

Once again it seems that Dark Mode is very close to being pushed out to WhatsApp for Android


The WABetaInfo site, citing those who have tested Dark Mode on WhatsApp, reports that the feature is ready to be pushed out to its Android app. As for the iOS version of the messaging app, last month we passed along the rumor that two different variations of it will be offered based on the user's iPhone Accessibility Settings. The iOS version of Dark Mode still needs a little work. Besides Darjk Mode, iOS users will soon be given the opportunity to enable a Low Data Mode that will stop the automatic download of voice messages when enabled; this will allow the user to cut back on network data usage. And there will also be WhatsApp support for Haptic Touch. With this feature, a user can touch and hold on the app icon to see additional options.

As it turns out, there are a few hacks that will allow users to get a sneak peek at what Dark Mode will look like on WhatsApp. If you own a phone running Android 10, make sure that you have the system-wide Dark Mode enabled (Settings > Display > Toggle on Dark theme) and that you're a member of the WhatsApp beta program. Send a YouTube link to one of your contacts. Open the QWERTY keyboard and tap on the video's thumbnail to activate the picture-in-picture player. If your fingers are crossed tightly enough, you will see WhatsApp in Dark Mode. Be warned: the hack does not always work. Those using iOS can sneak a peek at WhatsApp's Dark Mode by sharing a photo over the messaging app.


So once again, we can tell you that Dark Mode is coming to both the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. But at this point, we'll believe it once we see it. WhatsApp, of course, is owned by Facebook which closed on the $21 billion purchase back in 2014. For those wondering whether the recent rollout of RCS in the U.S. is going to impact WhatsApp, for now, we would answer in the negative. While the next generation of Android messaging does offer some of the features found on WhatsApp (read receipts, the ability to know when a reply is being typed out, larger character cap, the capability to share larger image and video files), RCS does not yet provide end-to-end encryption. Depending on what you do to put bread on the table, this might be something that you need from your messaging app. Google has said that it is looking into adding end-to-end encryption to RCS sometime in the future.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

libra89
Reply

1. libra89

Posts: 2331; Member since: Apr 15, 2016

I'm looking forward to this being a reality.

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

ultra-thin-real-foldable-glass-for-samsung-galaxy-fold-2
Samsung will employ real glass on the Galaxy Fold 2 display
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
oneplus-too-many-things-at-once-editorial
Is OnePlus trying to do too many things at once?
2019-year-smartphones-best
2019 was an amazing year for smartphones
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-specs-leak
Detailed Galaxy Note 10 Lite spec sheet includes some surprises
motorola-razr-is-delayed
The Motorola razr is delayed, but not for the reason you think
is-video-game-addiction-real-why-are-mobile-games-addictive
Is video game addiction real, and are mobile games designed to be addictive?

Popular stories

att-customer-still-awaits-return-of-money-she-overpaid
Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
Google-Pixel-4a-XL-rumor-review-Release-date-price-specs-camera-rumors
Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless