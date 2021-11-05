Poll: What would it take for you to leave iPhone for Android?2
Google launched Android 12 and it’s looking more polished than ever, plus - the company is trying to offer a longer support cycle for its Pixel phones. I was pretty polarized about iOS and Android myself, but testing so many phones led me to the conclusion that there are pros and cons at both camps.
It’s a tough call - some say that Apple is lagging behind in innovation, but on the other hand, iPhone devices are still the fastest and most powerful out there. And to make matters worse, there are the foldables. You can’t get one with iOS on, at least for now. If you want to get a taste of it there are two options - go Android or wait indefinitely.
So, let us know what you think. What would be the main reason for you to leave your precious iPhone and wander into the Android jungle?