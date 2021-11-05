Notification Center

iOS Apple Android Google Polls

Poll: What would it take for you to leave iPhone for Android?

Mariyan Slavov
By
2
Poll: What would it take for you to leave iPhone for Android?
Time to stir the pot! I know that pitting the iPhone against Android is not the best way to have a meaningful and sophisticated conversation but things on the smartphone front are changing extremely fast.

Google launched Android 12 and it’s looking more polished than ever, plus - the company is trying to offer a longer support cycle for its Pixel phones. I was pretty polarized about iOS and Android myself, but testing so many phones led me to the conclusion that there are pros and cons at both camps.

I can see the appeal of having a device that will work for years, no matter what, even though you just can’t get the same level of customization that Android offers. But then again, Android is evolving, and with the Material You design philosophy Google is trying to offer something unique to Android users.

It’s a tough call - some say that Apple is lagging behind in innovation, but on the other hand, iPhone devices are still the fastest and most powerful out there. And to make matters worse, there are the foldables. You can’t get one with iOS on, at least for now. If you want to get a taste of it there are two options - go Android or wait indefinitely.

What would make you leave iPhone for Android?

Vote View Result

So, let us know what you think. What would be the main reason for you to leave your precious iPhone and wander into the Android jungle?

More Polls:
Poll: Best smartphone series of 2021? Samsung wins!
poll
poll
Poll: Best smartphone series of 2021? Samsung wins!
30 min ago, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Would you buy a modular phone? Yes, if it's not crazy expensive!
poll
poll
Poll: Would you buy a modular phone? Yes, if it's not crazy expensive!
Oct 27, 2021, 5:43 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: What would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? The Price!
poll
poll
Poll: What would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? The Price!
Oct 18, 2021, 7:34 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13?
Sep 17, 2021, 5:30 AM, by Mariyan Slavov


