Poll: What would make you buy the Google Fold?

What about you? What is the key factor that would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below. Meanwhile, you can also check out our dedicated Pixel Fold piece, and find everything we know about it so far.

Back in 2018 when Royole showed its foldable prototype at CES, no one thought that the tech industry would take the bait. But here we are, talking about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 being so affordable that everyone should get it. And people actually think that it is a better deal than the iPhone 13 Pro And just like that, every big smartphone player has a foldable in the works. Now, the idea is not so bad - after all flip phones were extremely popular back in the day. And modern foldables are just that - flip phones of various form factors with a flexible display. What’s not to like?Even though the idea is legit, the execution is far from perfect. We can talk about foldable phones all day but the truth is that two-three generations in, they’re still kind of a gimmick. I’ve tested almost all of them and as impressive as they are, I’m still hesitant about the idea of buying one. And I’m sure many of you feel the same way.Fast forward to the impending Google Pixel event . Along with the quite popular Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models (people seem to be crazy about Google’s new phones), there’s a chance we’d see the elusive foldable device - the Pixel Fold The question is “what would make you buy one?” For me personally, durability is the main concern. I don’t need a phone that breaks after one year, no matter how innovative it might be. I can live with everything else - the crease, the strange feeling when you swipe your finger on that flexible glass, the weight.