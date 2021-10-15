Poll: What would make you buy the Google Fold?0
Image courtesy of LetsGoDigital
Back in 2018 when Royole showed its foldable prototype at CES, no one thought that the tech industry would take the bait. But here we are, talking about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 being so affordable that everyone should get it. And people actually think that it is a better deal than the iPhone 13 Pro.
Even though the idea is legit, the execution is far from perfect. We can talk about foldable phones all day but the truth is that two-three generations in, they’re still kind of a gimmick. I’ve tested almost all of them and as impressive as they are, I’m still hesitant about the idea of buying one. And I’m sure many of you feel the same way.
The question is “what would make you buy one?” For me personally, durability is the main concern. I don’t need a phone that breaks after one year, no matter how innovative it might be. I can live with everything else - the crease, the strange feeling when you swipe your finger on that flexible glass, the weight.
What about you? What is the key factor that would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below. Meanwhile, you can also check out our dedicated Pixel Fold piece, and find everything we know about it so far.