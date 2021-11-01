Poll: Best smartphone series of 2021?

The year 2021 is slowly coming to an end, and all the major phone launches are now history. The year kicked off with the Galaxy Unpacked event and the introduction of the new Samsung
flagman series - the Galaxy S21
.
Then the OnePlus 9 series
came along, proudly wearing early spring petals on its shoulders. Poetic interludes aside, the year was packed full of surprises - the radical new Pixel 6 series
was starting to show its nose around the internet, and of course, the Apple iPhone 13 series
was lurking in the shadows.
It’s all done and dusted now, all the reviews are out, and some of you already own one of these new technology gems. But what is the best of 2021? For some people, the iPhone 13
was a sore disappointment, while others hailed the new lineup with excitement and vigor, native only to hardcore Apple
fans.Sony
fans might feel hopeful after some good financial results posted by the Xperia division but Xperia phones are still pretty hard to get even months after the official announcement. Foldable phones became much more affordable with the Galaxy Z Flip 3
series, and the Z Fold 3 is now sporting a camera under its display.
All pretty amazing stuff, but what is the best smartphone series of 2021? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments below. We already did a YouTube poll on the subject so it’ll be pretty interesting to see how the results compare between the two.
