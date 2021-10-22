Poll: Would you buy a modular phone?1
What’s the deal here? Long story short, a modular smartphone consists of a frame or a chassis and interchangeable modules for different key areas - camera, storage, chipset, battery, etc.
Project Ara was shelved by Google, mainly because of technical challenges and the fact that you need a huge infrastructure and other companies embracing the idea and making third-party modules compatible with Google’s chassis.
Today we’re dusting off the modular smartphone idea. Would you buy a modular phone and keep it for decades just swapping components? I know I would, in a flash! Given the current (stale) state of modern smartphones, this would be the perfect solution - letting people decide what features they want and need.
Don’t care for a multi-camera system? Then slap on a bigger battery! No 5G in your area? Change the 5G module for more storage! Your phone is getting old and slow? Upgrade the processor! And so on and so forth.
What do you think? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts, concerns, experiences, and hopes in the comments below.
