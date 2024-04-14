Weekly deals under $200: Save on Galaxy A15, Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) and other tech

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Weekly deals under $200: Save on Galaxy A15 5G, Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) and other tech
Another weekend has come. And with it arrives our list of the best tech deals under $200. Last week was your first chance to dive into the world of savings with sub-$200 deals on your favorite tech items.

This week, we continue with a new selection of awesome offers across the digital space. If you need a new budget phone, a popular Bluetooth speaker, earbuds and headphones, or a new wearable, stay with us to find what you seek!

By the way, if you can afford to splurge, don’t miss our regular weekly deals roundup with discounts on the latest flagship models and budget-friendly tech. With that in mind, let’s get into a bargain mood with this week’s three best tech deals under $200.

Top 3 deals under $200 this week:

The Edge (2022) is now available for less than $150

You can now get a brand-new Motorola Edge (2022) for less than $150 on Amazon! The epic deal gives you a true bang for your buck, as this phone has a great 6.6-inch OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek processor and a 5,000mAh battery that lasts quite a while.
$56 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel Watch is 26% off at Amazon

The OG Google Pixel Watch dropped below the $200 mark this week! That's right, the first-ever smartwatch by Google, with its own Google Assistant and other fancy perks, is now available at its lowest-ever price. Amazon currently offers the Charcoal and Chalk models at 26% off!
$74 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023): now under $100 on Best Buy

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is now available for under $100 on Best Buy. This tablet is ideal for daily entertainment with its 9-inch HD screen. It has a MediaTek processor and basic 32GB of built-in storage space.
$40 off (29%)
$99 99
$139 99
Buy at BestBuy


Amazon’s most impressive Android phone deal this week is a tempting 29% discount on the Motorola Edge (2022). This phone sells for under $150 in brand-new condition and is probably the best handset with a 144Hz screen for under $200 right now. Don’t miss out!

If you want a new wearable, consider the Google Pixel Watch. This one may have some quirks, but it’s also available at a new record-low price at Amazon.

This week, we’re also pleased to see that one of our favorite offers on a super-popular Android tablet has gone live at Best Buy for yet another time. The deal is, of course, the $40 price cut on Lenovo’s Tab M9 (2023). The base model retails for just under $100,

Sub-$200 phone deals you should definitely check out

Get Galaxy A15 5G for just $79.99 with Activation

Activate your new Galaxy A15 5G at Best Buy if you want to save $120 on this 2024-released phone. Without activation, the device sells at $179.99 on Best Buy. It has a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rates. The device also has a MediaTek processor and runs on Android 14 out of the box.
$120 off (60%)
$79 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $20 on the Moto G Play (2024) at Motorola.com

With its 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates, Snapdragon 680 processor and a 5,000mAh battery, the Moto G Play (2024) is one of the most affordable Android phones. It now sells at $20 off at the official Motorola store.
$20 off (13%)
$129 99
$149 99
Buy at Motorola

Save 33% on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G at Amazon

Want a new phone under $200 this weekend? The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is now 33% cheaper at Amazon. The phone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen and packs a Snapdragon processor under the hood. This is the 6/128GB configuration.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is now 33% off on Amazon

Another deal at Amazon saves you $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023). The phone has already seen its successor but remains a solid option for bargain hunters who need a new battery champion for under $200.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


We’ve got offers from Motorola.com, Best Buy, and Amazon on budget phones. Some of the devices, such as the Galaxy A15 5G, have just hit the market.

Speaking of Samsung’s Galaxy A15 5G, we should note it comes at $120 off with Activation on Best Buy. This bad boy has a Super AMOLED screen, while most options in that segment still rely on an LCD screen.

If you need a battery champ, we recommend the Moto G Power 5G (2023). This one already saw its successor in the face of Motorola’s Moto G Power 5G (2024). On the bright side, it remains under $200 on Amazon, making it a suitable option for some users.

And more deals under $200 on budget-friendly tablets

Fire HD 10: now 32% off on Amazon

If you want more viewing space on your Amazon Fire tablet, why not get the Fire HD 10 instead? This one has a 10.1-inch screen and is the latest version of the Fire HD 10 series. This tablet supports the Amazon Stylus Pen, sold separately.
$45 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A8 (2022): save $83 at Walmart

You can now get the 32GB Galaxy Tab A8 at an incredible price on Amazon. The model in Pink Gold now retails at $83 off its price tag. The tablet has a 10.5-inch screen and quad speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos.
$83 off (36%)
$145 61
$229
Buy at Walmart

Amazon Fire HD 8: get at 27% off now

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is another great choice for those who don't want to spend more than $100 on their entertainment device. This slate has an 8-inch HD screen and 64GB of built-in storage.
$35 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Best Buy

If you want an S Pen-enabled tablet for less than $200, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may be a suitable choice for you. This device has a 64GB built-in internal space and now sells at $150 off on Best Buy.
$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Amazon Fire Max 11 (Without Lockscreen Ads): save 29%

The 128GB non-lockscreen-ads Amazon Fire Max 11 is another fantastic option for those who need a new tablet for under $200. The device sells at 29% off its price tag for a limited time, making it a sure hit for hardcore fans of the brand.
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


This week, the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) isn’t the only tablet you can get for under $100! Some Amazon Fire HD tablets don’t exceed this mark as well, making them as cheap as ever at the e-commerce giant.

If you’re looking for a tablet with its own stylus, you’ll probably want to consider another Best Buy deal. This one is on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite of 2022. The tablet is $150 cheaper than usual at the moment. Like the Tab M9 (2023) deal, this discount one often goes live.

Complete the ecosystem with an affordable smartwatch

Garmin Instinct: get at 27% cheaper at Amazon

Garmin's Instinct is no spring chicken, either. But it still holds its ground against more contemporary fitness trackers by cheaper brands. The wearable has a rugged design, features a 3-axis compass, monitors your heart rate, stress levels, and activity, and now sells at a 28% cheaper price on Amazon.
$70 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at $60 off

Walmart still offers the great Apple Watch SE 2 at lower prices. The wearable is now $60 off across colors, giving you Apple's essential smartwatch features at a cheaper price. This timepiece monitors your heart rate, gives you important fitness insights, and keeps you safe.
$60 off (24%)
$189
$249
Buy at Walmart

The Fitbit Sense 2 is 20% off on Amazon

If you want a sleek fitness tracker, Amazon has the Fitbit Sense 2 at 20% off this week. The wearable notifies you about irregularities in your heart rhythm and a battery that lasts over six days. Get yours and save 20% now.
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm): save 15% at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 with a 40mm case isn't the most contemporary smartwatch, but it's the only Samsung option we found under $200. The wearable sports a sleek design and has plenty of awesome sensors, even though it's not a spring chicken.
$30 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


This week, we don’t see a mind-blowing variety of smartwatches at a bargain. Still, there are some intriguing offers on the Pixel Watch, now at its best price on Amazon. Another option to consider is the Garmin Instinct, a rugged timepiece with a smashing battery life. This wearable was discounted last week as well.

Throw a pair of headphones under $200 while you’re at it!

Get the JBL Endurance Peak 3 at 20% off on Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon lets you get the budget-friendly JBL Endurance Peak 3 at their lowest price for 2024. The earbuds are now 20% cheaper than usual, providing a bang for your buck with their secure fit, solid IP68 rating, bass-heavy sound, and EQ customizations.
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 42% on the Beats Studio Pro at Amazon

Snag the premium Beats Studio Pro for $150 off their price on Amazon! The headphones deliver great sound with a strong bass. Furthermore, they have capable ANC and offer up to 40 hours of playtime. They even support fast charging, with a quick 10-minute charge, providing up to 4 hours of battery life.
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 32% on the noise-masking Soundcore Sleep A10

The Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds are available on Amazon at their lowest price. The noise-masking earbuds are now 32% cheaper than usual, though only for a limited time. They are ideal if you want nighttime tranquility and have sleep-tracking capabilities, personalized alarm clock settings, and other cool features.
$42 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

The JBL Tune 660NC are 32% off at Walmart

The JBL Tune 660NC are a great set of budget-friendly cans, now available at 32% off at Walmart. They have ANC on deck, offer great sound for their price bracket, and stand out with stellar battery life. With these, you can listen to your favorite jams for up to 44 hours per single charge with ANC turned ON!
$32 off (32%)
$67 99
$99 95
Buy at Walmart

Soundcore by Anker Space Q45: Save 33% on Amazon!

Get the Soundcore Space Q45 on Amazon and save $50. The headphones have great sound and ANC for their budget price and deliver up to 65 hours of listening time. They are a real steal right now. The Amazon deal will only last for a limited time.
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 28% on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2now!

With an impressively loud audio profile and up to 39 hours of playtime with the charging case, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a fantastic option for casual listeners. The earbuds have ANC and support Bluetooth 5.3. They're now 28% off on Amazon for a limited time.
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune 710BT: 25% off for a limited time on Amazon

Another great option for JBL fans on a budget, the Tune 710BT are now some 25% cheaper than usual on Amazon. The deal only applies to the model in Black. The cans offer up to 50 hours of playtime and deliver decent audio for their ultra-affordable price.
$20 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 30% on the JBL Tune Flex now!

If you want a decent pair of JBL earbuds with noise cancellation for less than $70, definitely check out the JBL Tune Flex. These are now 30% off, landing them at an incredible price. The earbuds offer active noise cancelling with Ambient Aware mode, up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, and JBL Pure Bass sound.
$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: now $60 off

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now $60 cheaper on Best Buy. These are by far the best Samsung earbuds, standing out with great ANC and sound quality. The earbuds are comfortable to wear and are definitely much more affordable at their current price.
$60 off (26%)
$169 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy


We’ve also seen fantastic offers in the headphones and earbuds segment this week. Various retailers give you top-notch offers on JBL, Soundcore, Beats, Galaxy, and even OnePlus, helping you get the most bang for your buck.

If you want a decent pair of workout headphones, go for the JBL Endurance Peak 3. These have a Beats Powerbeats Pro-inspired design for a secure fit even when you’re jumping up and down. They also have an IP68 rating so that you can sweat all over them without any worries.

If you want something with great ANC, consider the Beats Studio Pro or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Both of these options are now available at under $200. Another Pro-grade choice are the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. They’re now available at 27% off on Amazon.

These sub-$200 Bluetooth speaker deals are a sure hit this week

Save 29% on the JBL Flip 5 at Walmart

The JBL Flip 5 isn't the latest model from the Flip series, but it remains a fantastic choice for users on a budget. It's now particularly affordable on Walmart, thanks to a tempting 29% discount. The deal might not remain live for too long, so act now and get yours while you can.
$29 off (29%)
$69 99
$99
Buy at Walmart

Soundcore Boom 2 is 15% off on Amazon

The Soundcore Boom 2 has just got its first-ever discount at Amazon. The speaker with a floatable design and IPX7 rating is now 15% off at the merchant. It delivers up to 80W of power with BassUp technology for a memorable gathering. The speaker also supports the latest Bluetooth version and has up to 24 hours of battery life. Get it and save 15% through this limited-time deal.
$20 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Pulse 4: Save $100 on Amazon

You can also check out the light-show-capable JBL Pulse 4, as its $100 off on Amazon this week. The speaker offers great and loud sound and has up to 12 hours of battery life. It's much more affordable than the Pulse 5 model right now, so get yours quickly and save big!
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): Save $109!

Get the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) for $109 off its price on Amazon. The speaker has awesome sound. Furthermore, it packs a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it amazing durability. Additionally, It's compact and easier to carry, and it comes with a built-in microphone and support for Amazon Alexa.
$109 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $50 on the JBL Charge 5 through Amazon's deal

Get the great-sounding JBL Charge 5 at Amazon and save $50 in the process. The speaker delivers great sound that gets quite loud, given the speaker's size. Plus, it doubles as a power bank. The speaker brings you way more bang for your buck at $50 off.
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XE200 is now 25% cheaper on Amazon

You can now get the Sony SRS-XE200 at 25% off on Amazon. The discount spreads across all available paintjobs, though some models are available in limited quantities only. This ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker has IP67 rating and offers up to 16 hours of playtime per charge.
$32 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

The Anker PowerConf S3 is now 23% off on Amazon

With its six microphones and enhanced voice pickup technology, the Anker PowerConf S3 is an indispensable conference call helper. The speakerphone is now much more affordable, too, retailing at 23% off on Amazon.
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XB100 is now $10 off on Best Buy

Enjoy this small speaker's powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass on the cheap. The small-sized Bluetooth speaker is available at $10 off on Best Buy, which makes it even more affordable. It has an IP67 rating and offers up to 16 hours of listening time per charge, just like the SRS-XE200.
$10 off (17%)
$49 99
$59 99
Buy at BestBuy

There’s no shortage of offers in the Bluetooth speakers section this week. From speakerphones to fist-sized speakers, there’s something for everyone! Some of the deals we also got to see last week. Such is Amazon’s offer on the JBL Charge 5.

The small-sized Sony SRS-XB100 is now available at $10 off at Best Buy, while Amazon sells the newly launched Soundcore Boom 2 at a $20 cheaper price. The JBL Flip 5 is also available at lower prices, this time at Walmart. The Bluetooth speaker is now available for under $60!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

