Up Next:
Weekly deals under $200: Save on Galaxy A15, Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) and other tech
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Another weekend has come. And with it arrives our list of the best tech deals under $200. Last week was your first chance to dive into the world of savings with sub-$200 deals on your favorite tech items.
This week, we continue with a new selection of awesome offers across the digital space. If you need a new budget phone, a popular Bluetooth speaker, earbuds and headphones, or a new wearable, stay with us to find what you seek!
Amazon’s most impressive Android phone deal this week is a tempting 29% discount on the Motorola Edge (2022). This phone sells for under $150 in brand-new condition and is probably the best handset with a 144Hz screen for under $200 right now. Don’t miss out!
This week, we’re also pleased to see that one of our favorite offers on a super-popular Android tablet has gone live at Best Buy for yet another time. The deal is, of course, the $40 price cut on Lenovo’s Tab M9 (2023). The base model retails for just under $100,
We’ve got offers from Motorola.com, Best Buy, and Amazon on budget phones. Some of the devices, such as the Galaxy A15 5G, have just hit the market.
Speaking of Samsung’s Galaxy A15 5G, we should note it comes at $120 off with Activation on Best Buy. This bad boy has a Super AMOLED screen, while most options in that segment still rely on an LCD screen.
If you need a battery champ, we recommend the Moto G Power 5G (2023). This one already saw its successor in the face of Motorola’s Moto G Power 5G (2024). On the bright side, it remains under $200 on Amazon, making it a suitable option for some users.
This week, the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) isn’t the only tablet you can get for under $100! Some Amazon Fire HD tablets don’t exceed this mark as well, making them as cheap as ever at the e-commerce giant.
If you’re looking for a tablet with its own stylus, you’ll probably want to consider another Best Buy deal. This one is on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite of 2022. The tablet is $150 cheaper than usual at the moment. Like the Tab M9 (2023) deal, this discount one often goes live.
This week, we don’t see a mind-blowing variety of smartwatches at a bargain. Still, there are some intriguing offers on the Pixel Watch, now at its best price on Amazon. Another option to consider is the Garmin Instinct, a rugged timepiece with a smashing battery life. This wearable was discounted last week as well.
We’ve also seen fantastic offers in the headphones and earbuds segment this week. Various retailers give you top-notch offers on JBL, Soundcore, Beats, Galaxy, and even OnePlus, helping you get the most bang for your buck.
If you want a decent pair of workout headphones, go for the JBL Endurance Peak 3. These have a Beats Powerbeats Pro-inspired design for a secure fit even when you’re jumping up and down. They also have an IP68 rating so that you can sweat all over them without any worries.
There’s no shortage of offers in the Bluetooth speakers section this week. From speakerphones to fist-sized speakers, there’s something for everyone! Some of the deals we also got to see last week. Such is Amazon’s offer on the JBL Charge 5.
The small-sized Sony SRS-XB100 is now available at $10 off at Best Buy, while Amazon sells the newly launched Soundcore Boom 2 at a $20 cheaper price. The JBL Flip 5 is also available at lower prices, this time at Walmart. The Bluetooth speaker is now available for under $60!
This week, we continue with a new selection of awesome offers across the digital space. If you need a new budget phone, a popular Bluetooth speaker, earbuds and headphones, or a new wearable, stay with us to find what you seek!
By the way, if you can afford to splurge, don’t miss our regular weekly deals roundup with discounts on the latest flagship models and budget-friendly tech. With that in mind, let’s get into a bargain mood with this week’s three best tech deals under $200.
Top 3 deals under $200 this week:
Amazon’s most impressive Android phone deal this week is a tempting 29% discount on the Motorola Edge (2022). This phone sells for under $150 in brand-new condition and is probably the best handset with a 144Hz screen for under $200 right now. Don’t miss out!
If you want a new wearable, consider the Google Pixel Watch. This one may have some quirks, but it’s also available at a new record-low price at Amazon.
This week, we’re also pleased to see that one of our favorite offers on a super-popular Android tablet has gone live at Best Buy for yet another time. The deal is, of course, the $40 price cut on Lenovo’s Tab M9 (2023). The base model retails for just under $100,
Sub-$200 phone deals you should definitely check out
We’ve got offers from Motorola.com, Best Buy, and Amazon on budget phones. Some of the devices, such as the Galaxy A15 5G, have just hit the market.
Recommended Stories
If you need a battery champ, we recommend the Moto G Power 5G (2023). This one already saw its successor in the face of Motorola’s Moto G Power 5G (2024). On the bright side, it remains under $200 on Amazon, making it a suitable option for some users.
And more deals under $200 on budget-friendly tablets
This week, the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) isn’t the only tablet you can get for under $100! Some Amazon Fire HD tablets don’t exceed this mark as well, making them as cheap as ever at the e-commerce giant.
If you’re looking for a tablet with its own stylus, you’ll probably want to consider another Best Buy deal. This one is on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite of 2022. The tablet is $150 cheaper than usual at the moment. Like the Tab M9 (2023) deal, this discount one often goes live.
Complete the ecosystem with an affordable smartwatch
This week, we don’t see a mind-blowing variety of smartwatches at a bargain. Still, there are some intriguing offers on the Pixel Watch, now at its best price on Amazon. Another option to consider is the Garmin Instinct, a rugged timepiece with a smashing battery life. This wearable was discounted last week as well.
Throw a pair of headphones under $200 while you’re at it!
We’ve also seen fantastic offers in the headphones and earbuds segment this week. Various retailers give you top-notch offers on JBL, Soundcore, Beats, Galaxy, and even OnePlus, helping you get the most bang for your buck.
If you want a decent pair of workout headphones, go for the JBL Endurance Peak 3. These have a Beats Powerbeats Pro-inspired design for a secure fit even when you’re jumping up and down. They also have an IP68 rating so that you can sweat all over them without any worries.
If you want something with great ANC, consider the Beats Studio Pro or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Both of these options are now available at under $200. Another Pro-grade choice are the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. They’re now available at 27% off on Amazon.
These sub-$200 Bluetooth speaker deals are a sure hit this week
There’s no shortage of offers in the Bluetooth speakers section this week. From speakerphones to fist-sized speakers, there’s something for everyone! Some of the deals we also got to see last week. Such is Amazon’s offer on the JBL Charge 5.
The small-sized Sony SRS-XB100 is now available at $10 off at Best Buy, while Amazon sells the newly launched Soundcore Boom 2 at a $20 cheaper price. The JBL Flip 5 is also available at lower prices, this time at Walmart. The Bluetooth speaker is now available for under $60!
Things that are NOT allowed: