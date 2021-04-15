With Pixel Watch rumored for this year, Google starts cleaning up Wear OS Play Store





Since the Pixel Watch will undoubtedly have Wear OS installed (what, you were expecting Tizen?), Google appears to be cleaning up some things pertaining to the software to improve it before the new wearable becomes official. According to 9to5Google , over the last day or two there have been changes made to the Wear OS Play Store. The redesign highlights watchfaces and certain apps.









One big difference is the use of color for certain sections including featured watch faces and featured apps (which includes Apple's Shazam music discovery app). The menu now includes the user's Play Points which are awarded when a purchase is made through the Play Store. If enough points are collected, the user will get Play Store credit and discounts.



