With Pixel Watch rumored for this year, Google starts cleaning up Wear OS Play Store
It finally appears as though Google is going to release a Pixel Watch this year. Reportedly the timepiece could be powered by Google's own in-house designed chipset and sport a circular display. Pixel fans have been waiting a long time for such a device and it could be introduced during the fourth quarter alongside the Pixel 6 (and Pixel 6 XL?).
One big difference is the use of color for certain sections including featured watch faces and featured apps (which includes Apple's Shazam music discovery app). The menu now includes the user's Play Points which are awarded when a purchase is made through the Play Store. If enough points are collected, the user will get Play Store credit and discounts.