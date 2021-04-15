Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Apps Google Wearables

With Pixel Watch rumored for this year, Google starts cleaning up Wear OS Play Store

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 15, 2021, 3:56 PM
With Pixel Watch rumored for this year, Google starts cleaning up Wear OS Play Store
It finally appears as though Google is going to release a Pixel Watch this year. Reportedly the timepiece could be powered by Google's own in-house designed chipset and sport a circular display. Pixel fans have been waiting a long time for such a device and it could be introduced during the fourth quarter alongside the Pixel 6 (and Pixel 6 XL?).

Since the Pixel Watch will undoubtedly have Wear OS installed (what, you were expecting Tizen?), Google appears to be cleaning up some things pertaining to the software to improve it before the new wearable becomes official. According to 9to5Google, over the last day or two there have been changes made to the Wear OS Play Store. The redesign highlights watchfaces and certain apps.


One big difference is the use of color for certain sections including featured watch faces and featured apps (which includes Apple's Shazam music discovery app). The menu now includes the user's Play Points which are awarded when a purchase is made through the Play Store. If enough points are collected, the user will get Play Store credit and discounts.

You might note that the URL for the Wear OS website includes the operating system's original moniker, Android Wear. In March 2018, Google launched the new Wear OS name.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
These iPhone 13/Pro concept renders give us our best look yet at Apple's next iPhones
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not feature a dedicated S Pen slot
Popular stories
Do you really need a 5G phone right now?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 13/Pro 5G renders show off smaller notch, updated cameras

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless