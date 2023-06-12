Wear OS 4 will make it easier to switch between phones



As for the new easy transfer feature, if you don't own a Galaxy Watch with the One UI Watch 5 beta, you will have to wait until this fall, which is when There is no information saying if all smartwatches that support Wear OS 4 would get the feature, or whether it would work the same way in each case. Other notable features that are set to come with Wear OS 4 include the ability to respond to emails in Gmail, check your schedule in Google Calendar, as well as RSVP to events, and update tasks.Unfortunately, we fully expect the update to have a very similar sluggish rollout to that of Wear OS 3, meaning if you own something different from a Pixel or Galaxy Watch, you would probably have to sit tight and wait for a while.As for the new easy transfer feature, if you don't own a Galaxy Watch with the One UI Watch 5 beta, you will have to wait until this fall, which is when Google should release the final version of Watch OS 4. It should be a huge timesaver when you are swapping your old phone for a new one, or if you are a total baller and rock two phones simultaneously.

Connecting your smartwatch to a new phone is typically a cumbersome process that leaves most of us annoyed by the time we are done with it. Thankfully, Google's Wear OS 4 update, said to come sometime in the second half of 2023, is bringing a new feature that would help you avoid at least one tech-fueled breakdown for the day.With Wear OS 4, users will be able to transfer their watch without having to reset it, letting them keep all apps, watch faces, and more. Samsung's Galaxy Watches that have received the One UI Watch 5 beta update (based on Wear OS 4.0) are the first that enable users to try this feature out. (