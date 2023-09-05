Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is getting updated to Wear OS 4 in the US
The Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest Samsung smartwatch to receive the Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch upgrade. The new version of the OS has been making headlines lately as Samsung is in the process of upgrading most of its compatible smartwatches to the most recent piece of software.

What’s really surprising is that Google has yet to release the Wear OS 4 update for Pixel Watch, so if you went for a Samsung smartwatch instead, it’s looks like you’re clearly favored when it comes to major updates.

Evidence that the Wear OS 4 update is making its way to the Galaxy Watch 4 has been posted on Reddit and consists of a screenshot that provides information about the content of the update.

The Reddit thread also mentions that the update is now rolling out in the United States for the non-LTE version of Galaxy Watch 4. It’s probably safe to say though that the LTE model will be getting the update too, and that Samsung will expand the availability of Wear OS 4 to other countries in the coming days.

Here is some of the changes that you should expect to get once you install Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch on your wearable device:

  • A new vertical layout makes it easier to find the watch faces and tiles that are right for you.
  • The new Battey tile lets you quickly check the battery level of your watch, phone, and Galaxy Buds
  • You can now turn 360 audio on and off from the Buds controller tile if your Buds support 360 audio.

Keep in mind that these are just some of the more important new features and improvements that Wear OS 4 brings to the Galaxy Watch 4, so expect a lot more benefits once you upgrade your smartwatch.

