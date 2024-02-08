Waze updates how users report traffic conditions on its iOS and Android apps



Waze was purchased by Google in June 2013 and the crowdsourced navigation app continues to focus on the actual journey from point "A" to point "B." Google Maps, on the other hand, not only gets users from point "A" to point "B" quickly and safely, but it will also recommend to travelers places to eat, sleep, or find entertainment once they arrive at point "B." Waze users report on certain traffic, road, and weather conditions to help others know what to expect in terms of delays or detours while alerting them to areas where there is a police presence.





Per Per 9to5Google , in the latest update to the iOS and Android versions of Waze, there is a new round orange hazard icon in the lower right corner. Tapping that icon takes the user to a screen that says "What do you see?" From this page, users can report various conditions that are affecting their journey on the highway and could impact fellow travelers. Some of these options include:





Traffic



Heavy

Standstill



Police







Hidden

Other side





Crash







Pile-up

Other side





Hazard



Construction

Car on shoulder

Broken traffic light

Pothole

Object





Bad weather



Slippery road

Flood

Unlowed road

Fog

Icy road





Blocked lane





Left lane

Center lane

Right lane

Map Issue







Closure







Gas Prices







Roadside help







Map chat







Place





Waze also removed some traffic conditions from the app such as roadkill which had been listed under the "Hazard" category on the app. Another hazard, a car stuck in the middle of the road has been removed although there is an option under "Hazard" for a car on the shoulder of the road.





