Games
Blizzard had one of the best Blizzcon’s over the weekend. With three World of Warcraft expansions announced and another one for Diablo IV, Blizzard fans will be quite busy in the next few years.

For those who are not really into Diablo Immortal, Blizzard has another mobile game set in a very different world, yet just as popular: Warcraft Rumble. Announced last year, Blizzard’s Warcraft Rumble is now available worldwide on iOS and Android.

According to Blizzard, this is the first Warcraft title built from the ground up for mobile. The game lets players build and command miniature armies made up of iconic heroes, villains, and creatures from the Warcraft universe.

At launch, the game features famous heroes like Jaina Proudmoor, Grommash Hellscream, Hogger and Sylvanas Windrunner, each with their own skills that require certain strategies to beat the opponent.

Apart from the intense PvP matches, players can also tackle the massive single-player campaign, which presents bite-sized strategic puzzles that players must solve.

The game is available for free via the Apple Store and Google Play Store, and players who complete the tutorial within two weeks of launch will receive a set of four mecha-themed items to customize the in-game look of their profiles and armies.

