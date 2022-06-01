 Diablo Immortal launches early on mobile, PC open beta coming soon - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Diablo Immortal launches early on mobile, PC open beta coming soon

iOS Android Games
@cosminvasile
Diablo Immortal launches early on mobile, PC open beta coming soon
It’s been quite a few years since the “don’t you have a smartphone?” moment that marked the official reveal of Diablo Immortal, one of Blizzard’s first mobile games (if we don’t count Hearthstone), and the next entry in the iconic series is finally available on mobile.

Although it should have been released on June 2, as mentioned by Blizzard back in April, Diablo Immortal is already available on Android and iOS devices via the Google Play Store and App Store. Of course, the game is free to download and play, but it does come with a bucketload of micro-transactions.



In fact, because of the loot boxes included in the game, Diablo Immortal is not available in countries that have harsher gambling laws such as the Netherlands and Belgium. Many players who have already jumped into the game complain about some the “pay-to-win” mechanics, but the general consensus is that this is a good Diablo game.

Unfortunately, PC players will have to wait a bit longer since the open beta hasn’t kicked off in any of the regions. The good news is Diablo Immortal features cross-play and cross progression, which means you can start playing on mobile and bring your progression with you on PC once open beta becomes available this week.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

New Google TV app now available for iPhone and iPad users
New Google TV app now available for iPhone and iPad users
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
OnePlus’ second flagship for 2022 will be the OnePlus 10T
OnePlus’ second flagship for 2022 will be the OnePlus 10T
Android privacy: how to see if an app is tracking you and what data it collects
Android privacy: how to see if an app is tracking you and what data it collects
You can no longer make in-app purchases from Amazon's Audible, Kindle, and Music apps on Android
You can no longer make in-app purchases from Amazon's Audible, Kindle, and Music apps on Android
Oukitel's new phone has a 21,000mAh battery and can last 94 days on standby
Oukitel's new phone has a 21,000mAh battery and can last 94 days on standby

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 8 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 8 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless