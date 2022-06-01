Diablo Immortal launches early on mobile, PC open beta coming soon
It’s been quite a few years since the “don’t you have a smartphone?” moment that marked the official reveal of Diablo Immortal, one of Blizzard’s first mobile games (if we don’t count Hearthstone), and the next entry in the iconic series is finally available on mobile.
Although it should have been released on June 2, as mentioned by Blizzard back in April, Diablo Immortal is already available on Android and iOS devices via the Google Play Store and App Store. Of course, the game is free to download and play, but it does come with a bucketload of micro-transactions.
In fact, because of the loot boxes included in the game, Diablo Immortal is not available in countries that have harsher gambling laws such as the Netherlands and Belgium. Many players who have already jumped into the game complain about some the “pay-to-win” mechanics, but the general consensus is that this is a good Diablo game.
Unfortunately, PC players will have to wait a bit longer since the open beta hasn’t kicked off in any of the regions. The good news is Diablo Immortal features cross-play and cross progression, which means you can start playing on mobile and bring your progression with you on PC once open beta becomes available this week.
