Vivo X100 Pro shows up in official pictures ahead of launch
With about a week left until vivo’s big event where the company is expected to take the wraps off the vivo X100 series, the better device of the two that are to be unveiled next week has just popped up in official pictures.
We’ve been reporting about the vivo X100 since the Chinese company confirmed it will announce its new flagship on November 13. However, previous rumors claimed the X100 Pro model won’t hit shelves until early next year, which doesn’t seem to be accurate.
Thanks to all the marketing material revealed today, most of the previous reports about the vivo X100’s specs have been confirmed. For starters, both the vivo X100 and X100 Pro will be equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset.
Another new piece of information is the confirmed color options: Star Trail Blue, Sunset Orange, White Moonlight, and Chenye Black. More importantly, the price of the base 12/256GB vivo X100 has been posted on vivo’s website and it’s looking pretty good: CNY 3,999 ($550).
Sadly, vivo’s flagships are likely to be exclusively available in China, so don’t get your hopes too high if you’re considering one (unless you live in the Mainland).
We’ve been reporting about the vivo X100 since the Chinese company confirmed it will announce its new flagship on November 13. However, previous rumors claimed the X100 Pro model won’t hit shelves until early next year, which doesn’t seem to be accurate.
Earlier today, vivo published a bunch of official pictures of the vivo X100 Pro, one of the flagships that will be introduced next week. In addition, video teaser showing some of the most important technical specs has been posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.
Thanks to all the marketing material revealed today, most of the previous reports about the vivo X100’s specs have been confirmed. For starters, both the vivo X100 and X100 Pro will be equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset.
Also, the X100 Pro will feature a same powerful triple camera that includes a 1-inch main sensor, a 64-megapixel periscope module, and Vario-Apo-Sonnar lenses.
Another new piece of information is the confirmed color options: Star Trail Blue, Sunset Orange, White Moonlight, and Chenye Black. More importantly, the price of the base 12/256GB vivo X100 has been posted on vivo’s website and it’s looking pretty good: CNY 3,999 ($550).
Sadly, vivo’s flagships are likely to be exclusively available in China, so don’t get your hopes too high if you’re considering one (unless you live in the Mainland).
Things that are NOT allowed: