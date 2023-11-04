Vivo’s upcoming flagship gets its insides revealed thanks to recent benchmark
Vivo was one of the biggest brands in China until Honor became the number one handset manufacturer in the country. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the company lost its mojo, especially considering what Vivo has in the pipeline next.
As we reported early this week, Vivo confirmed its new flagship will be officially introduced on November 13. The company even published a picture of the phone to hype the upcoming event.
For those who haven’t read any of the previous reports regarding Vivo X100’s hardware, here is what a Geekbench list revealed (via MySmartPrice). As mentioned earlier, the X100 will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM.
That’s about all we get from Geekbench, but previous leaks suggest Vivo’s flagship will pack a triple camera featuring a Sony IMX920 main sensor and a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 wide-angle sensor.
We also know the phone’s 5,000 mAh battery will support 120W fast charging. While Vivo X100 will be officially introduced in China next week, it’s unlikely that this will be available in Europe or North America.
As we reported early this week, Vivo confirmed its new flagship will be officially introduced on November 13. The company even published a picture of the phone to hype the upcoming event.
Since we already had reports that shed light on the Vivo X100’s specs, it’s probably no surprise that the phone is going to use one of MediaTek’s powerful chipsets.
For those who haven’t read any of the previous reports regarding Vivo X100’s hardware, here is what a Geekbench list revealed (via MySmartPrice). As mentioned earlier, the X100 will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM.
Also, the benchmark reveals that Vivo X100 will ship with Android 14 right out of the box. Well, not Google’s clean of Android 14, but one specifically developed by Vivo called Origin OS 4.
That’s about all we get from Geekbench, but previous leaks suggest Vivo’s flagship will pack a triple camera featuring a Sony IMX920 main sensor and a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 wide-angle sensor.
We also know the phone’s 5,000 mAh battery will support 120W fast charging. While Vivo X100 will be officially introduced in China next week, it’s unlikely that this will be available in Europe or North America.
Things that are NOT allowed: